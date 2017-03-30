Migrant Fruit Pickers Win European Court Case Against Greece

ATHENS (AP) — A group of strawberry pickers from Bangladesh have won a case against Greece at Europe’s highest human rights court, after being shot at by employers for demanding unpaid wages.

The Council of Europe’s Court of Human Rights ruled Thursday in favor of 42 Bangladeshi nationals, and ordered the Greek state to pay them damages of 12,000-16,000 euros ($13,000-$17,000) each for having “failed in its obligations to prevent the situation of human trafficking, to protect the victims.”

The 2013 incident occurred near the southern Greek town of Manolada, 260 kilometers (160 miles) west of Athens, when more than 20 migrant strawberry pickers were shot and wounded by foremen after demanding delayed pay.

The shootings were widely publicized, highlighting the frequent mistreatment of migrant workers in Greek farming jobs.

“The appeal to the ECHR will hopefully mark a first step in the effort to restore legality and avert similar incidents in the future,” the Athens-based NGO has said at the time, as TNH has reported.

In 2014, a Greek court acquitted the farm owner and a supervisor and sentenced two foremen to prison terms of seven and 14 years on charges of causing grievous bodily harm, causing outrage from unions and rights groups.

An appeal against the decision was later turned down by the Supreme Court.