Fishing Boat Carrying 91 Makes it to Cyprus

NICOSIA – Cyprus authorities say a small fishing boat carrying 91 people who are believed to be Syrian migrants landed on the east Mediterranean island’s northwestern coast after being battered in rough seas.

Police spokesman Nikos Tsappis told the Associated Press on Wednesday that authorities suspect the boat set sail from the southern coast of Turkey.

The passengers included 42 children and 20 women. They all were reported to be in good health and will be transferred to reception centers for asylum-seekers.

Cyprus’ Joint Rescue Coordination Center says it was alerted to a boat in danger because of rough seas early Wednesday afternoon.

The boat managed to make it to shore near the northwestern village of Pomos before a rescue operation was launched.