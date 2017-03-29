183 Grill, a New American Restaurant in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Achieving a 4.6-star rating on Yelp and 4.9 stars on Facebook out of 5 after being open just 18 months means one thing for Sami Alasi, 183 Grill chef and general manager, Community Impact reports.

The Greek-American fusion restaurant serves traditional Mediterranean gyros, hummus, falafel and baklava. However, Alasi said he also wanted to serve American dishes, such as fresh burgers, salads and mozzarella sticks. “That’s hard work,” he said.

“A truly unique family owned and operated restaurant. Deeply involved in our community making it a better place for all of us to live in. Chef Sami is self-thaught, has owned and managed over 5 restaurants in the past 17 years and the menus throughout his restaurants have been highly recommended by Texas Monthly and other media outlets. Our team’s philosophy is to serve you a tasty and affordable meal and provide you an outstanding service,” 183 Grill describes in its webpage.

Alasi has owned numerous restaurants, including locations in Austin, San Antonio and Laredo. He most recently sold Pita House, his restaurant on Parmer Lane, to focus on his newest venture, 183 Grill, which opened in August 2015 on US 183.

Alasi said he orders his halal meat from Chicago for the gyros, which are available in beef, lamb or chicken. Meat is sliced from a vertical rotisserie.

“The Mediterranean diet is pretty healthy and popular right now,” he said. “We also infuse American dishes [into the menu]. “It’s more of an accommodation so we don’t lose customers.”

183 Grill

13729 N. US 183, Ste. 890, Austin

512-250-3663

