Church Target of Robbery while Celebrating Greek Independence

REGINA, Canada – Parishioners in Regina were celebrating Greek Independence Day at St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church when thieves allegedly entered the building and stole car keys and other items from people’s coats, CJME reports.

Chris Perentes, church president, said two women apparently entered under the guise of needing to use the washroom.

“The worst thing that happened was one parishioner had his car stolen,” he alleged. “The car was recovered later in the afternoon on Sunday and I guess he does have it back, but none of the other items that were in the car.”

Perentes added that no one thought twice about the women who entered during the celebration.

“It’s very unfortunate because it just makes us more curious anytime we don’t know someone and we have to be a little more vigilant about it in the future.”