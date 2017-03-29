Greek Electric Utility Workers Threaten Blackouts Over Privatization

ATHENS – Workers at Greece’s Public Power Corporation electric utility warned they would cause blackouts if the government goes ahead with a sale of a 40 percent stake in the state-run company as part of privatizations.

Their union leaders are due to meet March 30 to discuss a planned strike, the head of technical employees, Costas Maniatis, said.

Speaking to North radio, Maniatis said that GENOP, the PPC umbrella union, will even consider rolling blackouts if the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, which vowed to halt privatizations but has accelerated them on orders of international lenders, goes ahead with the plan that has split Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ party as well.

“The workers have a right to strike, not just for themselves but for the country and the business,” Maniatis said, calling the country’s creditors “loan sharks,” referring to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the International Monetary Fund which forced more austerity measures down Tsipras’ throat even as he crowed he has resisted them.

The head of the central council of GENOP, Giorgos Adamidis, said Tsipras has reneged on campaign promises although the Premier has been doing that almost as soon as winning election in January, 2015.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis – a former Energy Minister said the demand by the Troika and lenders goes “beyond the contours of what has been agreed” and that the government should oppose plans to “cannibalize PPC” although he hasn’t beyond his statement and he didn’t offer to resign in opposition.

According to a draft plan seen by Kathimerini, the sale will start from July and end in the first half of 2018. Skourletis has received backing from SYRIZA’s hardcore leftist Group of 53 faction which has occasionally squawked about what Tsipras is doing only to follow his orders to vote for what they allegedly oppose.

PPC’s privatization is seen as a key step in wrapping up a review by international creditors of Greece’s current bailout program and review of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.81 billion) that Tsipras sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

The government, which has constantly been predicting breakthroughs in 18 months of talks although a solution never materialized now said it can reach a technical deal by April 7 although the creditors said they can’t.

Troika officials also told the newspaper they won’t budge on negotiations, including demands for post-2018 additional pension cuts, taxes on the poor and diluting workers’ rights until Tsipras forces the Parliament he barely controls with votes from his junior partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic, marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) to pass austerity measures first.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist and the Group of 53 leader forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Capitalist lenders, said a deal is close, a claim he’s made for months without being right yet and as Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou said the IMF wants to downgrade workers’ rights.

SYRIZA spokeswoman Rania Svigou backed Skourletis for trying to “maintain the public character of PPC.” Deputy Parliament Speaker Tasia Christodoulopoulou told Real FM that, “This government cannot seal a deal that brings so much adversity,” although both have repeatedly in following his orders to support him and vote for what they allegedly oppose.