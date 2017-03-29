Mitsotakis, Former Premier Simitis Want Elections, Kammenos Says US Savior

ATHENS – Former Socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis joined New Democracy Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in calling for early elections as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition talks with international creditors continued to drag on.

Simitis, who was the leader of PASOK – which has reformed as Democratic Alignment after its support for austerity measures destroyed its dominance – said he he “fears” the way negotiations are being conducted with the country’s international creditors, and that Greece could be heading for an “accident.”

“The negotiations have been going on for months and there is no one in Europe and Greece who is not saying that the longer there are delays in the [bailout] reviews, the worse matters are going to become,” he told Skai TV in his first television interview in 15 years.

He was referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Administration trying to deal with more austerity demanded by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.81 billion) that he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he would do neither.

Most of the monies have been withheld until he implements more harsh measures he vowed to reject and the delays have led to a flight of bank deposits, kept foreign investors away and created more political and economic instability.

Describing Greece’s situation as an emergency, the former PASOK leader said the only solution for the country is early elections because he said SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic, marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) have lost confidence.

Surveys show New Democracy – which also imposed austerity but which Mitsotakis said he now opposes after formerly backing it – has leads up to 15 percent in surveys as Tsipras’ popularity has plummeted after his reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Mitsotakis told his party members that SYRIZA is following a “scorched earth” policy, amid still ongoing efforts to close negotiations and conclude a delayed second review of the Greek program.

The New Democracy (ND) party president and former minister said snap elections would serve as a political “catharsis” for the still recession-plagued country, a demand he’s repeated for nearly a year now.

“The country is heading downhill and the government is stepping on the gas pedal,” he said, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported, before he jumped on Tsipras’ failure to conclude a deal with the Troika and mocking the Premier’s promises that he would create offsetting countermeasures if he’s forced to accept post-2018 additional pension cuts, taxes on the poor and diluting workers’ rights.

“So-called countervailing measures, if they are passed, will not be implemented, given that they will apply only if we (Greek state) exceeds a primary budget surplus (as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product) of 3.5 percent, something that will not materialize, as the Prime Minister himself said it was unfeasible,” Mitsotakis added.

ANEL leader Panos Kammenos, who was made Defense Minister after giving Tsipras his nine party votes so the coalition could have a majority in Parliament, said the United States could be the country’s economic savior.

He told Antenna TV that, “Only America can help us,” get out of the crisis. “Those who helped us in our difficult times were not the Europeans,” he said, noting that the Marshall Plan – introduced by Washington to help rebuild Western European economies and Greece after the Second World War – had no harsh terms attached to it or abusive rates of interest.

Kammenos, who recently visited the US, also referred to a large Greek-American fund that has shown an interest in investing in the tourist sector over the next couple of years although investors are reluctant to put money into Greece during a crisis and with the country’s constantly changing tax laws and fears bank accounts could be confiscated if the situation gets worse.