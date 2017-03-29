Greek Prosecutors Charge “Trillionaire” Fugitive Sorras as Scam Artist

ATHENS – A self-declared Greek trillionaire who said he could pay the country’s debt and that of all Greeks but charged membership fees to join his group has been charged with scamming them and running a criminal organization.

Artemis Sorras, who, with his wife vanished as the charges were being brought, has been allowed until now to make his claims and take people’s money while urging them not to pay their taxes but tell authorities that he would – he didn’t and officials said his claims of having trillions of dollars was imaginary and designed to get money from people.

Sorras required followers to take an oath of allegiance to the ancient gods and earlier in March was sentenced to eight years in prison on separate embezzlement charges but appears to have taken the money and run. Seven of his alleged associates were also charged with related offenses.

Authorities said Sorras ran a group called Assembly of Greeks (Ellinon Synelefsis) but didn’t show up – common in Greece – in court and he was convicted in absentia and given an eight-year sentence over embezzlement.

Sorras said he could personally pay off Greece’s more than 347 billion euros ($371 billion) debt and that of all Greeks but hasn’t yet.

Some reportedly have told tax officials to have him pay their debts but there’s no reports he’s done that while pocketing their fees for backing him.

The government had finally looked into his his claims that he made $115 trillion from from inventing a fuel that would take spaceships to Mars and selling it to the U.S. government which has a Gross Domestic Product of $16.7 trillion.

Sorras said he has a trust fund of $600 billion although the Bank of Greece said he doesn’t and that he’s a fraud. That amount is far more than Greece’s Gross Domestic Product of $242 billion.

His wife received the same sentence from a court in the western port city of Patras, along with a five-year suspension of the pair’s right to vote or stand in elections in Greece.

Sorras has evaded arrest and vowed not to surrender to authorities in a video message posted on the Internet.

“I of course will never turn myself in, because I am a true native Greek, and not part of some company that calls itself the Republic of Greece, or Germany or Washington D.C.,” he said in the 21-minute message, referring to his supporters as “warriors.”

“My country is here. The earth of my ancestors is here, and will stay to fight till the end.”

Sorras’ organization has claimed to have the ability to raise enough money to cover Greece’s massive national debt — worth 320 billion euros — from shares in a bank that was merged before World War II. No Greek bank is worth anything close to that sum.

The Convention of Greeks says it has more than 200 offices around the country. One of its oath-taking ceremonies was held last year at Ancient Olympia, the site of the Olympic Games in ancient Greece.

Greeks have been battered by eight years of recession or flat growth and a surge in poverty and debt — prompting a multitude of new political movements and parties, as successive governments impose harsh austerity measures and lose public support.

More than half the country’s taxpayers are behind on payments, according to government figures, while 35.7 percent of Greece’s population is at risk of poverty or social exclusion — an 8-point hike since the start of the crisis.

MULTIPLE CHARGES

Sorras and his associates were accused of racketeering, multiple fraud against individuals, the state, banks and social security funds, encouraging others to commit crime, perjury and money laundering, among other crimes.

The charges come after Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis earlier this year called for multiple separate investigations which found Sorras was running a scam, officials said, although they didn’t explain why it took so long to charge him as he was making public appearances and even on TV to promote his claims that proved to be imaginary.

The report published by investigators reveals evidence to suggest that at least 12,000 Greeks have sent letters to banks, tax offices and social security providers to which they owe money “authorizing” them to claim their debts from the Sorras fund.

While the fund didn’t exist the claims are causing big problems for tax officials who are being required to investigate them and with his supporters burying tax offices with letters claiming he’ll pay what they owe and that it’s not their responsibility anymore.

Preliminary figures from the investigation indicate, for example, that the IKA social security fund is owed a total of 4.7 million euros ($5.07 million) from 115 citizens who submitted such “authorizations” and as the agency can’t collect the money until each claim is processed, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Prosecutors are also building their case around complaints by citizens who came forward in the wake of publications exposing Sorras’s claims and admitted to having been tricked into paying a membership fee to Convention of Greeks in exchange for help to settle their debts.

The organization is believed to have thousands of members, lured through social media and other public forums by such promises.

