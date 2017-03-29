Guns, Ammo Found in Greek Mosque, Imam Charged, Turkish Tension Grows

XANTHI, Greece – A Muslim imam was arrested on weapons charges after guns and ammunition were found in his mosque near the northern Greek city of Xanthi, sparking new worries as tension with Turkey over Aegean provocations has grown.

The Greek government has also paid for the country’s first official mosque in Athens which is due to open after years of protests and delays and warnings from extreme rightists that it could be a target.

Authorities in the area around Xanthi were put on high alert, the newspaper Kathimerini said, after the discovery of three firearms and a cache of ammunition because the area is near the border with Turkey.

The newspaper said local security services received information that there were weapons hidden in a mosque in the village of Iliopetra in the municipality of Topeiros. After an investigation, authorities found and seized two pistols, one with a silencer, and a large amount of bullets.

The Imam was arrested on charges of illegal gun possession, and was to face a prosecutor while ballistics test will be done on the seized weapons.

Turkish-language media in the area said the arrest was the result of a “conspiracy” engineered by local “Gulenist supporters,” referring to a Turkish cleric now in the United States who the Turkish government said engineering a failed coup last year against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has cracked down in retaliation.

Xanthi, in the frontier region of Thrace, borders with European Turkey and southern Bulgaria and is home to Greece’s only indigenous Muslim minority which was given special rights under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which Erdogan ironically said he doesn’t recognize – at least the part that set borders and gave Greece islands off the Turkish coast.

The imam reportedly owes allegiance to a “pseudo-mufti” in the area instead of the state-appointed quasi-judicial religious leader,, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

“Pseudo-muftis” claim they are elected from amongst the faithful, while the Greek state adheres to the text of the international treaty, while also pointing out that muftis in neighboring Turkey, for instance, are also appointed.

The affair was brought to the attention of senior government officials and the Citizens’ Protection Ministry.

The Athens News Agency said that acccording to reliable sources, the Turkish Consul General in Komitini and the unofficial religious authority in Xanthi to which the Imam belongs to agreed to leak to the controlled Turkish-language press of the region that this is a conspiracy involving Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen’s organization FETO.

The same sources said the media made an explicit reference to companies owned by Gulen in Thrace which shows an attempt to export a Turkish problem to Greece, firstly because of the Turkish referendum and secondly because the findings put them at an extremely unfavorable position.