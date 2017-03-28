Christofias’ , ex president of Cyprus, Painful Book-By Antonis H. Diamataris

I have been closely following one of Hellenism’s major national concerns, the Cyprus issue, out of love, interest, and a sense of duty.

I have followed it since I was a child. Ever since Archbishop Makarios visited my native island of Lemnos. (Yes, the one that was recently excluded from the NATO exercise due to Turkey’s veto.)

So I considered it my duty to read the book written by former Cypriot President Demetris Christofias, titled “How Necessity Becomes History” (Printco Manufacturing and Trading) to get a firsthand account of the Cyprus issue during the period in which he was in charge managed it.

I wish I hadn’t read it. That’s how much it saddened me. But mostly I wondered – over and over again – how it was possible for this man to be elected president of Cyprus, a country that was facing – and continues to face – an existential crisis?

Our Greek Cypriot brothers are neither the first nor the last to elect the wrong person to govern them. We expect more from them, however given the fact that they are, on average, intelligent, educated, and cosmopolitan, and the dramatic memories of the invasion are still fresh. Perhaps the explanation is that their criteria in choosing a president are more political than anything else?

In conclusion, Christofias was totally unprepared to undertake a position of that magnitude, and the results are well-known.

Based on his education and experience, it was humanly impossible for Christofias to grasp the complexity of the issues, both in solving the Cyprus problem and handling the economy.

It is to his credit that, as a poor child, he made it as far as he did, thanks to his diligence and intelligence (about which he boasts).

Yet he didn’t follow the path, both in his education as well as his career, that would enrich his knowledge and experiences and that would enable him to successfully execute his mandate as president.

He simply could not understand the maze of crosscurrents, the constantly changing global situations, the deeper aspects of the economy, and hence the consequences of his decisions.

Christofias writes (p. 51): “The partisan college [which he attended] was organized by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Professors taught Philosophy, Political Economy, History of International Labor and the Communist Movement, History of the Soviet Communist Party. Meanwhile, the Russian language was also taught.”

So that is where Christofias studied. These are what determined his life course.

When he returned to Cyprus, he continued to be active in Cyprus’ communist party AKEL (Progressive Party of Working People). He later became the party’s general secretary and eventually president of Cyprus.

And he proudly declares that he was – even as president – a “disciplined communist” (pg. 207).

He adds that he deems it necessary to clarify that “as a party, we never relinquished our ultimate aim of the socialist transformation of society. It was and remains our view that a truly just society can only be built within the framework of socialism.”

And naturally, according to the former president, the “traitors and henchmen in NATO and the Anglo-American imperialism which presents itself as the country’s savior from the communist onslaught” are responsible for the Cyprus problem.

If Christofias was simply a communist somewhere in the world, there certainly would be no problem. That’s his prerogative. But that fact that he was the president of Cyprus and held its fate in his hands for five years is agonizing.

It is also distressing to be informed from someone who experienced the events firsthand that partisan calculations, and not the national issue, formulated the political developments, including who would be the island-nation’s president.

I express my hope that this book will constitute the beginning for the righting of wrongs on Cyprus, otherwise I fear that it will be a very long time before salvation comes – if it comes – to my beloved Cyprus.

In this sense, Christofias has inadvertently performed a service for Hellenism.