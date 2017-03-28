Neil Gorsuch: Unfit for the Supreme Court

By Dan Georgakas

Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s first nomination to the Supreme Court,has a pleasing public demeanor and his colleagues praise his moderate temperament. He is technically well-schooled in the letter of the law. But when his rulings are examined, he becomes an example of a learned person who is not particularly wise.

At Gorsuch’sconfirmation hearings, he stated heonly enforces what is written law. If legislatorsdo not approve ofthe wording of a law, they, not he, areresponsible for changing it.That seems logical, but, in fact, all law is written in language open to interpretation which is one reason we have a judicial branch of government.

Two Gorsuch rulings tell us more about his sense of justice than his abstract declarations. One case involves Alphonse Mackin, an African-American truck driver, employed by Trans Am Trucking. In January, 2009, driving through Illinois, the brakes on Mackin’s trailer froze due to sub-zero temperatures. Mackin pulled off the road and called his dispatcher. He was assuredhe would get immediate assistance.

Two hours later no assistance had arrived and Mackin was fearful of freezing to death.When he called his dispatcher, he was again told to wait for assistance ortake the trailer back on the highway despite thedanger to the public.Mackinthought it more prudent to abandon the rig and drive to the nearest truck stop with heated facilities. Shortly thereafter, he was fired for abandoning his trailer.

Mackin sued Trans Am for firing him. A 7-1judicial majorityruled his dismissal was indeed improper and he was due back pay. Gorsuch cast thesingle dissentingvote, stating that the actual words of the law stated a driver could not leave a rig without formal permission of the employer.An enraged Senator Al Franken noted, “I had a career in identifying absurdity and I knowit when I see it.” He could have added that labor laws mandate that a primary concern for truckers is public safety.

Another troubling case involves Luke Perkins, who suffers from autism. He was so dysfunctional as a student that his parents pulled him out of his local elementary school and enrolled him in Boston Higashi School, which specializes in educating such children.That school proved ideal for Luke, who now leads a normal life. His parents expected to be reimbursed for the private school expenses throughthe Disabilities Education Actcreated for just such cases. When the school system refused payment, Jeff Perkins, Luke’s father, went to court.

The case and two appeals were won by Perkins, but the school system made a fourth appeal. Gorsuch was the judge. He ruled against the Perkins claim. His rationale was that the public-school system was “merely” obligedto meet a “de minimis” standard to comply with federal law. As usual, Gorsuch claimed he was just enforcing the wording of a law, not interpreting it. He claimed to be following precedent, including Supreme Court rulings.

This month the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case thatthe “de minimis”standard does not satisfy the intent of the Disabilities Education Act. Republican and Democratic judges (Roberts, Ginsburg, Alita, and Kagan) expressed dismay at the bare and minimal standard accepted by Gorsuch.They asked where the inappropriate adjective “merely” had originated. The answer was Neil Gorsuch.

These cases go the heart of the concept of justice. A judge of any merit needs to understand legislators cannot word a law in a mannerthat covers all possible circumstances. One of the duties of a judge isto consider l the specific factors in a case and put them in the context of the law’s intent.Gorsuch fails miserably on that score

Senator Feinsteinasked Gorsuch if reports that he supported waterboarding and other torture by the Bush administration were true. Gorsuch replied his memory was “hazy” about thatand did use that moment to support or reject such practices. His explanation forhis advocating federal wiretapping of citizenswas that he was simply writing a speech for the president. These responses indicate he is inclined to enable rather than curb possibleexecutive excesses, a trait that could be significant in the Trump era.

Another sinister cloud hovering over Gorsuch is his support bythe Judicial Crisis Network.This organization is legally registered in a form that allows it to keep the names of its donors secret.The JCN has spent a hefty $10 million in efforts to support Gorsuch’s nomination.When asked by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse what JCN expected of him as a Supreme Court Justice,Gorsuch replied with an evasive, “You’d have to ask them.”

Supreme Court appointments are for life. Gorsuch is only forty-nine years old. Doubts about his judgments have led Senate Minority Leader Schumerto state he will filibuster against Gorsuch’s nomination. A number of other Democrats are expected to join him.

If such resistance leads to a failure of the Republicans to get the 60 votes needed for confirmation, the leadership plans to evoke a legislative curve ball that allows confirmation with a simple majority. What would be truly amazing and inspiring regarding such aprecedent-setting circumstancewould be for some Republican senatorsto break with their party.That would demonstrategenuine respect for the original intent of the Framers of the Constitution.