Our Everyday Greek: Yellow, Κίτρινος, is the Sun and Κίτρινη is the Daisy

By Dimitra Pontoporou

YELLOW

It is not difficult to learn the Greek adjectives’ endings. Like the article, the adjective agrees in gender, number and case with the noun it modifies, and has similar endings as well. Let’s make it easy and learn the adjective yellow, ο κίτρινος, -η, -ο together with nouns it may modify.

VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Ο κίτρινος O KEEtrinos yellow (masc.)

Η κίτρινη EE KEEtrini yellow (fem.)

Το κίτρινο TO KEEtrino yellow (neut.)

Ο κατακίτρινος,-η, -ο O kataKEEtrinos, -i, -o vibrant yellow

Ο ήλιος O EElios sun

Η γραμμή EE graMEE line

Η μαργαρίτα EE margaREEta daisy

Το αυγό TO avYO egg

Το λεμόνι TO leMOni lemon

Το πεπόνι TO pePOni melon

Το μέλι TO MEli honey

Η αχτίδα EE ahTEEda sunbeam

Η φέτα EE Feta slice, feta cheese

Η φλούδα EE FLOOda peel

Βλέπω VLEpo I see

The Greek word for the daisy, μαργαρίτα, is found in the English names Margaret, Margarita.

The masculine adjectives’ endings in the cases are the same as those of the masculine nouns ending in -ος: ο κίτρινος ήλιος. The feminine adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the feminine nouns ending in -η: η κίτριν-η γραμμ-ή. The neuter adjectives’ endings are the same as those of the neuter nouns endings in -o: το κίτρινο αυγ-ό, το κίτριν-ο σύκ-ο.

Note that, when the stem ends in a consonant, the feminine adjective ends in -η: ο κίτριν-ος, η κίτριν-η.

Singular: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: ο κίτριν-ος ήλι-ος η κίτριν-η γραμμ-ή το κίτριν-ο αυγ-ό

Gen.: του κίτριν-ου ήλι-ου της κίτριν-ης γραμμ-ής του κίτριν-ου αυγ-ού

Acc.: τον κίτριν-ο ήλι-ο την κίτριν-η γραμμ-ή το κίτριν-ο αυγ-ό

Voc.: κίτριν-ε ήλι-ε κίτριν-η γραμμ-ή κίτριν-ο αυγ-ό

Plural: Masculine Feminine Neuter

Nom.: οι κίτρινοι ήλι-οι οι κίτριν-ες γραμμ-ές τα κίτριν-α αυγ-ά

Gen.: των κίτριν-ων ήλι-ων των κίτριν-ων γραμμ-ών των κίτριν-ων αυγ-ών

Acc.: τους κίτριν-ους ήλι-ους τις κίτριν-ες γραμμ-ές τα κίτριν-α αυγ-ά

Voc.: κίτριν-οι ήλι-οι κίτριν-ες γραμμ-ές κίτριν-α αυγ-ά

EXERCISES

The word color, το χρώμα, is neuter in Greek. Therefore, when we talk about the color, we put the adjective in the neuter gender, singular, κίτρινο:

Το χρώμα του ήλιου είναι κίτρινο.

Τα χρώμα των σύκων είναι κίτρινο.

Note that though the figs are in the plural the adjective yellow is in the singular, because it modifies the word το χρώμα, which is in the singular number.

1.1 Το χρώμα αυτής της γραμμής είναι …..

1.2. Το χρώμα του αυγού είναι …..

1.3. Το χρώμα του λεμονιού είναι …..

1.4. Το χρώμα του πεπονιού είναι …..

1.5. Το χρώμα του ήλιου είναι κατα…..

Put the adjective ο κίτρινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, singular number, like in the given example:

Το μέλι είναι …..

Το μέλι είναι κίτρινο.

2.1. Το αυγό είναι …..

2.2. H μαργαρίτα είναι …..

2.3. Το πεπόνι είναι …..

2.4. Ο ήλιος είναι …..

2.5. Το σύκο είναι …..

Put the adjective ο κίτρινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, nominative case, and plural number (οι κίτρινοι, οι κίτρινες, τα κίτρινα).

3.1. Οι φλούδες του πεπονιού είναι …..

3.2. Οι μαργαρίτες είναι …..

3.3. Οι φέτες του λεμονιού είναι …..

Put the adjective yellow in the nominative case, singular or plural together with the correct article.

4.1. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. σύκα.

4.2. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. αχτίδες του ήλιου.

4.3. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. λεμόνια.

4.4. Μου αρέσουν .. ….. μαργαρίτες.

4.5. Μου αρέσει .. ….. μέλι.

Put the adjective ο κίτρινος, -η, -ο in the correct gender, number and case.

5.1. Βλέπω τον …… ήλιο.

5.2. Βλέπω τις …… μαργαρίτες.

5.3. Τρώω τα ….. πεπόνια.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (i-diom), ee (n-ee-dle), e (e-nergy), o (o-rganism), oo (b-oo-t), y (y-es), h (h-elium), th (th-eory), d (th-e), gh (w-olf). The capitalized syllables are accented.