Tasty Seafood, Lenten Recipes for Mussels

By Eleni Sakellis

Mussels are a nutrient-rich protein during the fasting season. They may look intimidating at first, but the quick-cooking mollusks are versatile and relatively simple to prepare. Rich in selenium and vitamin B12, mussels are also a good source of zinc and folate. They have been on the menu for thousands of years and can be prepared in a variety of ways, such as barbecued, boiled, roasted, steamed, smoked, or fried. Greek cuisine has several recipes to enjoy during Great Lent, including the following two.

Make sure the mussels are still alive before cooking. When out in the air, live mussels will shut tightly if disturbed. Unresponsive and open mussels are dead, and must be discarded since themeat breaks down quickly and can become poisonous.

After making sure the mussels are alive, the next step is cleaning them. Rinse off any surface dirt and sand under cool running water. Pull off the beard from the end of the mussels where the shells join together. Let the mussels soak in cool water until ready to use.

Steamed Mussels in Mustard Sauce

2 dozen fresh mussels

2 1/2 cups water

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 bay leaf

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons mustard, Dijon or coarse mustard, as preferred

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

Clean the mussels and set aside in a bowl of cool water. Place the 2 1/2 cups of water in a large saucepan or Dutch oven and bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat to medium. Add the mussels, salt, pepper and bay leaf, cover, and steam the mussels3-5 minutes until they open. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, and the mustard. If preferred, thin out the sauce with a tablespoon or two of the reserved cooking liquid from the mussels, careful to remove the bay leaf. Place the steamed mussels in a serving bowl, drizzle with the mustard sauce, and sprinkle with the chopped parsley. Season with additional salt and freshly ground pepper, if desired. Serve immediately with fresh bread.

Mussels and Brown Rice

3 ½ cups water

1 cup brown rice

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

2 dozen fresh mussels

2 cups dry white wine

1 cup water

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

To cook the brown rice, bring the 3 ½ cups of water to a boil in a saucepan over medium high heat, reduce heat and add the brown rice. Stir in 1 teaspoon sea salt and allow to cook until the water is absorbed and the rice cooked. Cover to keep warm until ready to use.

Clean the mussels and set aside in a bowl of cool water. Place the mussels in a large deep pot, add the wine, water, olive oil, bay leaf, salt, and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium, cover, and simmer until the mussels open, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve over cooked brown rice with a drizzle of some of the reserved cooking liquid and additional olive oil, if preferred.