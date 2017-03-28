A Touching Reunion of Mother and Son after 58 Years

By Sia Holeva.

ATHENS – We recently witnessed a very touching story on Alpha TV series Pame Paketo (which specializes in reuniting families), hosted by Vicky Chatzivasileiou. It is a story that reminded us of the difficult years of poverty and deprivation that Greece once experienced, during which many mothers were forced to be separated from their children.

This particular story took place 58 years ago, when a mother who was unable to raise her child was forced to abandon it at an orphanage in Athens.

The main character of the story was 58-year-old Daniel, from Omaha NE, who wanted to find his biological mother from Greece.

As he confessed, he had a hellish childhood. Until age seven, he was in an orphanage in Athens and was then adopted by a couple who lived in the United States.

However, his life did not change for the better. His adoptive parents subjected him to countless punishments, often being physically violent. The highlight of his tragic experiences was when they committed him to a mental institution for two years on the pretext that he had psychological problems, although ultimately no one had taught him to speak English.

As Daniel himself revealed, he had been searching for his biological mother for many years. And so, he went to Greece hoping to find her. And so he did. His mother lives in Crete, is now 86 years old with white hair, and is confined to a wheelchair. Words can not describe the moment when mother and son (also gray-haired) met.

“My love, how are you? I still love you! I found you!” Daniel exclaimed while embracing her.

“I had no bread to give you, nor food, or shoes. And I gave you away,” his mother told him in earnest. She went on to severely criticize herself that she had done wrong, “I should have gone begging and not given you away, my child.”

We wept, we were moved, and we made a wish to never again experience such stories of mothers who were separated from their children because they do not have the means to raise them.