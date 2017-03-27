An Afternoon at the White House- By Antonis H. Diamataris

So, what did I think of President Trump in person?

He had become widely known, of course, long before being elected president, and was often featured in New York’s tabloids, and I happened to have seen him once before from a distance in a Manhattan restaurant. Someone in my company pointed out that he was there with his own small group. But that was it.

On March 24, however, at the reception he hosted in honor of the anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, I had the opportunity to observe him up close. And, unlike others, he actually referred to the Revolution.

So what did I think of him, as objectively as possible? In short, he is good. More specifically, he is better up close than he appears from afar.

He is not the orator or intellectual that Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were. He is a businessman. He lacks the freshness and energy that radiated from Obama. But he has a towering personality. And he wins you over instantly.

“I love the Greeks,” he said. “Don’t forget, I come from New York,” he added, obviously implying that he had met numerous Greeks who live there.

It was a very difficult day for him; the most difficult one yet of his young presidency. His own party suffered a major defeat on the issue of repealing Obamacare, which was one of Trump’s core campaign promises.

Shortly before 2PM, the time the event began, the House speaker visited him to relay the bad news: he did not have the votes for a repeal bill. In light of those circumstances, many of the Greek-Americans in attendance doubted whether Trump would appear at the event and instead would ask Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to stand in for him.

Therefore, when Priebus entered the East Room, our fears seemed to have been confirmed. But we were wrong.

As a Greek-American, Priebus wanted to be the one to announce the president. Note: Priebus was the only one who used a few Greek words when he spoke, such as when he declared the President “Axios!” (Worthy!).

As soon as Priebus’ brief speech concluded, the president was loudly applauded as he entered from the side door, accompanied by Vice President Pence and Archbishop Demetrios.

After acknowledging the archbishop and Fr. Alex (Karloutsos), the president proceeded to read his speech, during which he was applauded a few more times – but not many.

After the president finished his speech, the archbishop took the floor and indeed covered all our issues briefly, but spoke much longer than time permitted. He spoke for so long that the president clearly seemed to feel discomfited, so much so that he leaned over to see how many more pages were left for the archbishop, who continued unperturbed.

Shortly after leaving us, the president appeared on television to comment on the event of the day, Obamacare. Justifiably, that is what he had on his mind.

In conclusion, it is a big deal for Greek-Americans to occupy the halls of the White House for almost an entire afternoon and to be given political attention, at least, by the president and vice president.

It is clear that President Trump is not well-informed about Greek issues. But he does have more Greek-American associates than any other president in history – at least four of them in very high positions.

And he knows many Greek-Americans from his life in New York. They, too, play some role.