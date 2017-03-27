Cyprus Issue Dominates Meeting Between Kotzias, Anastasiades

NICOSIA (ANA/ A. Viketos) – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who is paying a visit to Nicosia, in a meeting on Monday discussed the recent developments on the Cyprus issue.

Kotzias said that they discussed on the resumption of the negotiations and the stance that both countries will keep.

“We talked about the international climate, the latest changes and my recent meetings in the US,” he underlined.

We share common views on the next steps regarding the Cyprus issue, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday posted on Twitter after a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.