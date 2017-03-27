British Auditors Profile Typical Greek Tax Cheat: Rural Doctor With Children

ATHENS – A study by the London-based auditing firm Ernest & Young said the type of person most likely to be a tax evader in Greece is a married rural doctor with many children, even as the problem continues to vex every government.

Tax dodging costs Greece 6-9 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 222.89 billion euros ($242.2 billion) or as much as 20.09 billion euros ($22.71 billion), confounding chances of a recovery during a more than seven-year-long economic crisis.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has joined a long line of governments that have failed to put a dent in the problem in a country where cheating on taxes has been called a national sport and with fury over the unfairness of austerity measures that have hit workers, pensioners and the poor but left the rich, privileged, politicians and tax cheats unscathed.

The study, based on an analysis of income declarations from 2004-2005, was presented at an event on fighting tax evasion organized by the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) and Research and Policy Institute diaNEOsis and included a breakdown of the data based on the profession, the place of residence, the family status and other factors.

According to the study, the percentage of undeclared income for the self-employed professionals is estimated at 57-58.6 percent while for employees it’s from 0.5-1 percent, the Athens News Agency said.

The agricultural sector follows closely in tax evasion with percentages of undeclared income standing at 53 percent, showing the magnitude of the problem after earlier reports indicated that most people don’t pay taxes in Greece and pay far less than they should, with professionals and services, such as auto mechanics, not issuing receipts.

However the study notes that the low percentage of tax evasion in salaried employment raises suspicions of possible “mutual agreement” between employers and employees to hide a part or the entirety of the salary, to benefit both sides: the employer avoids paying social security contributions and the employee is not taxed on income, ANA noted.

Apart from the medical and agricultural sectors, tax evasion is also found in construction, education, in the provision of accounting – financial services and legal services.

The study also showed that tax evasion is higher in southern Greece, where the rate of undeclared income totals 16 percent, while in the Attica region, the rate stands at 6 percent. In general, rural areas show the higher percentage of income concealment.

In terms of the family status, singles tend to tax evade less (7.2 percent), while married couples with children show a more than double percentage (10.4 percent) which tends to rise further with every added child (up to 16.7 percent for those with four or more children).