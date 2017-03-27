Kammenos, US Want Stronger Military Ties With Greece Over SYRIZA Objections

ATHENS – Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos is pushing for stronger military cooperation with the United States, a prospect antithetical to the stance of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose party has strong anti-NATO, anti-American elements.

Kammenos, leader of junior coalition partner the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) and new US Defense Secretary James Mattis met in Washington where it was said the Americans also favor close military ties.

Greece is examining US proposals for military cooperation which would widen ties to an extent not seen in the last three decades, the newspaper Kathimerini said, with the US believing Greece has a significant geopolitical role to play as a pillar of stability in a volatile region despite twin economic and refugee crises.

The US offered participation of a Greek military vessel in a carrier battle group (CVBG), which consists of an aircraft carrier and a large number of escort vessels while wanting to extend the

Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between the two countries that lets the US use the Souda Naval base on Crete.

There also reportedly was discussion about another US base being permitted on a Greek island, perhaps Karpathos off the Turkish coast with provocations between Greece and Turkey rising as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants return of some islands.

During their meeting, it was said that Mattis, a retired General known as “Mad Dog,” and Kammenos, discussed renewing the MDCA every 5-10 years instead of every year as is the case now and that the US wants to expand its activities at Souda Bay.

Sources told Kathimerini that the only possible obstacle to the deal’s renewal on a five-year basis is that it must receive approval in Parliament where it could run into opposition from hardliners in SYRIZA who don’t want an American presence in Greece.

It wasn’t reported whether Kammenos, whose party’s nine members give Tsipras a scant three-vote majority, allowing him to defy the government at times, would then threaten to withdraw his support, which could bring down the fragile administration.

SYRIZA’s hard core blames the United States, Capitalists, bankers and other outside forces for some of the country’s ills even as Tsipras has reneged on virtually all his anti-austerity promises to get a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.44 billion) to keep the economy from collapsing.