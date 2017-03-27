SYRIZA Torn Between Waiting Game, Dealing With Troika, Seeing IMF Walk

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has found himself caught between trying to reach a deal international creditors he despises or trying to wait out a crisis that’s worsening.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader in July, 2015 – six months after first being elected on an anti-austerity pledge – sought a third bailout for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($93.44 billion).

But most of the monies have been withheld as he has simultaneously agreed to more brutal conditions being put on workers, pensioners and the poor while trying to resist them after seeing his popularity plummet.

With a review over the rescue package from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) stalled again, political and economic instability have arisen anew, causing a flight on bank deposits and worries about whether the country will be pushed toward a Eurozone exit as hopes for a recovery are evaporating.

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, whose country is putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($354.22 billion) in three bailouts, pushed for accelerated talks when he visited Athens and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos was recently told by the Troika he should not expect conditions to change favorably for Greece, and that if negotiations drag on until June the repercussions for the economy could be catastrophic, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is being pushed by the lenders, as well as the International Monetary Fund, is being pressured for post-2018 additional pension cuts, taxes on the poor and stripping workers’ rights and for him to continue reneging on anti-austerity vows.

Hoping to hang onto power at any cost, some government members appear bent on Greece taking its chances by allowing the talks to drag on believing that would lead the IMF not to take part in the third bailout and lessening demands for more austerity.

US President Donald Trump’s choice for Deputy Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Finance, Adam Lerrick, could, according to a recent story published in the New York Times, signal the decision by the US to change its stance to international organizations such as the IMF and World Bank.

Lerrick has been a fervent critic of both organizations, claiming they waste taxpayers’ money. Greece hopes to get a better idea of where the IMF stands after its April 20-23 spring meeting in Washington.

Government sources told the newspaper that if the IMF does pull out that SYRIZA thinks it could seal a more favorable deal with the Troika although German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had said it would lead to the bailouts collapsing.