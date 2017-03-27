Stournaras Says Lying, Backstabbing Politicians Brought Greece’s Ruin

ATHENS – Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said, locked in a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis – can’t get out because politicians are lying to the public and trying to hurt each other, with no regard for the common good.

Stournaras, a former Finance Minister under a New Democracy-led coalition with the then-PASOK Socialists, imposed austerity and has repeatedly said the current Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition with the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has no choice but to do the same if it wants to keep Greece in the Eurozone.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has both been agreeing to and resisting more tough conditions on workers, pensioners and the poor since in July, 2015 he sought and accepted a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($93.25 billion), after saying he would do neither.

Now he’s locked in stalled talks with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) demands for post-2018 additional pension cuts, taxing the poor and diluting workers’ rights as his popularity has plummeted.

Stournaras, in an interview with the newspaper Kathimerini, said political instability, internecine political warfare, as well as a lack of credibility and courage by politicians to “tell the people the truth” are the reasons why Greece hasn’t ended its dependence on three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($353.5 billion) propping up the economy but devastating society, except for the rich, politicians, the privileged, and tax cheats who are prospering.

He described Greece thusly: “… we were in a boat taking on water, and instead of closing the hole, we were back-stabbing each other.”

He noted that other Eurozone countries such as Portugal and Ireland, who needed bailouts, adhered to the terms and exited their crises and are now growing again while Greece’s economy is stagnant and showing no signs of recovery, possibly for decades.

“Why? Because, according to some, we (the Greek nation) did not experience the Enlightenment, as we were under Ottoman occupation …” he said, in pointing to the weaker institutional framework in the country, compared to modern European standards.