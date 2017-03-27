As Bank Deposits Plummet, SYRIZA Eyes Tighter Capital Controls

ATHENS – Capital controls implemented in July, 2015, supposedly for the short-term but still in place, could be tightened up even more after reports customers are pulling money out of the banks again amid political instability and worries of confiscation.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras closed the banks for three weeks during that tumultuous period and established the controls limiting how much money people can withdraw or send out of the country.

After some easing, and with new money coming back with the guarantee it would be exempt from the controls, the mini-run on the banks has the government worried enough to consider clamping down again, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

That has hurt chances of a recovery from a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis and kept foreign investors away, leaving Greece depending on the bailout loans to survive and unable to return to the markets.

Contradicting government claims, bank officials said there’s no sign of the controls being lifted and that dragged-out negotiations over terms of a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($93.25 billion) has Greeks worried about the safety of their deposits.

The talks have gone on for more than 18 months and essentially have collapsed despite government claims all is well and repeated predictions of an imminent deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), which is demanding more harsh measures for workers, pensioners and the poor.

Banks therefore fear that if deposit outflow continues as it has done in the first quarter of the year, further controls are quite likely, the newspaper said it was told.

The Bank of Greece has been forced to raise the limit of its emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to local banks for the first time since July 2015 due to the continued outflow of deposits from the Greek credit system.

The ELA ceiling is now at 46.6 billion euros ($50.53 billion,) having been raised by 400 million euros ($433.74 million) which the central bank said “reflects developments in the liquidity of Greek banks, taking into account deposit flows in the private sector.”

Bank officials say that the ELA increase is a strong indication that the withdrawal of deposits is continuing unchecked as uncertainty grows, feeding the fears further.