Migration Minister Mouzalas Says Greece at Breaking Point

ATHENS – Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas said Greece is supersaturated with more than 64,000 refugees and migrants and will refuse to take back any who reached other European Union countries before borders were shut to them.

Under the Dublin Regulation, refugees and migrants can only seek asylum in the country which they lend, making Greece the first destination for many as they can’t land in landlocked countries such as Germany, which has taken in more than a million after they left Greece.

Greece is trying to deal with the overwhelming numbers after a European Union swap deal with Turkey, which had unleashed them on Greek islands until getting favorable terms, with Greek officials unable to deal with mountains of asylum applications.

In an interview with Germany’s Spiegel magazine, Mouzalas said it would be a mistake on the part of the country’s European partners to burden Greece further by implementing the Dublin agreement.

“Greece already carries a heavy load. We are hosting 60,000 refugees,” he said, adding that the proportion of refugees to the overall population is comparable to that in Germany.

Making it worse for Greece, the government said the EU has provided too little help with money and staff, leaving the refugees and migrants abandoned in the country and with Turkey threatening to send as many as three million more unless the deal’s terms are implemented.

Mouzalas said the system to deal with the numbers is on the verge of collapse and can’t abide a directive from the European Commission – unchallenged by the bloc’s Migration Commission, Greek politician Dimitris Avramopoulos – to reinstitute the takeback regulation.

The agreement was put on hold for Greece back in 2011 over problems in the country’s asylum system during a time when only about one in 10,000 was accepted. “Greece is already shouldering a heavy burden,” Mouzalas said.

“We accommodate 60,000 refugees… and it would be a mistake to make Greece’s burden heavier by the revival of the Dublin agreement,” he said, also adding that Germany, the primary destination for most refugees, “wants countries where refugees arrive first to bear a large portion of the burden.”

Refugees are fingerprinted in their first country of arrival to ensure evidence of their entry but Greece and Italy are almost always their first entry points.

Human rights groups send trying to return the migrants and refugees to Greece will just send them into hiding as they don’t want to go back and have already been settled where they now live, usually in more prosperous circumstances.

Asked if Athens is ruling out implementation of the Dublin Regulation, Mouzalas answered in the affirmative, adding, “I want the Germans to understand that this is not because of political or ideological reasons, or failure to appreciate Germany’s assistance.”

“Greece simply has no capacities to cope with additional arrival of refugees,” he said. “We’ve just pulled ourselves together, so please, don’t make us falter again.”

He said Greece, ripped by human rights groups for conditions at detention centers and camps on Aegean islands and the mainland, just can’t take any more.

He said that, “We’re not opposed to the Dublin agreement but didn’t explain why since it precludes refugees and migrants from seeking asylum almost anywhere else than Greece or Italy, countries reachable by sea from the war-torn Middle East and from North Africa.

“We can’t bring in a single refugee,” he reaffirmed, appealing “to the common sense of Europe.”

Earlier in March, several rights groups, including HRW and Oxfam, wrote that the EU return proposal “would mean that significantly larger numbers of people would be required to remain on the islands for prolonged periods of time to go through admissibility procedures that have proven slow,” giving a warning how tough it would be.

“We fear that this would have negative impacts on the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable asylum seekers while putting further undue pressure on the islands’ population causing additional overcrowding,” it added.