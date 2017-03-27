Man Carrying Asylum Papers Found Hanged in Piraeus

PIRAEUS, Greece – Greece’s coast guard says a man carrying asylum application papers has been found hanged at the country’s largest port, near Athens.

The unidentified man, believed to be a migrant, was found dead early Monday near a passenger departure area at the port of Piraeus. An autopsy is pending.

The government says that more than 62,000 refugees and migrants remain stranded in Greece. Implementation of relocation agreements with the rest of the European Union remain behind schedule.

The number of daily arrivals of migrants at Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast has risen slightly in recent days. The coast guard said 75 migrants had arrived during the 24 hour period before Monday morning.