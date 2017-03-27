Greek Pride and Flag Raising at Athens Square Park in Astoria (Video)

By Eleni Sakellis

ASTORIA – On Saturday, March 25, a flag raising was held to celebrate Greek Independence Day at Athens Square Park in the heart of Astoria.

The President of the Federation of Hellenic Societies Petros Galatoulas welcomed the honored guests and all those attending the event including Vice-Admiral and former Greek Navy Commander Stavros Mihailidis, the President of the Presidential Guard Major Lazaros Rizopoulos, the Evzones, Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul of Greece Manos Koubarakis, and Manolis Vournous- Mayor of Chios.

Commemorating the 196th anniversary of the declaration of Greek Independence and the Hellenic Republic, the event began with the Star-Spangled Banner and the Greek National Anthem and was open to the public. The mild temperatures brought out a large crowd some waving Greek and American flags, and some with children wearing traditional costume. The sun even peeked out from the clouds at times during the event to match the bright spirits of the attendees and their enthusiastic shouts of Zito i Ellas, Long live Greece.

With flags waving, the celebration of Greek culture and heritage emphasized the fervent support for Greece and the hope for even more unity among Greeks everywhere. The crowd applauded the arrival of the Evzones who marched into Athens Square Park in their traditional uniform, and one in the black Pontian uniform to commemorate the Genocide.

The entire contingent of Evzones, 36 in all, is the largest ever to march in New York’s Greek Independence Day Parade. All were present though some were not participating in the flag raising and could enjoy the event as spectators. Among them, Jason Robertson, the Australian-Greek Evzone spoke to The National Herald. He said the experience has been amazing being in the US and in New York and having already participated in the Florida Greek parade. Robertson, whose father is Australian and mother is from Volos, takes pride in being an Evzone. He plans to continue his post-grad studies in business management in England after completing his military service.

All the speakers expressed their thanks and best wishes, looking forward to Sunday’s Greek Independence Day Parade. President of the Federation of Hellenic Societies, Petros Galatoulas encouraged everyone to join the march up Fifth Avenue encouraging all to join this expression of our pride in our Greek heritage and homeland.

He introduced one of the two Grand Marshals of the Parade present at the event, Greek-Russian businessman Ioannis (Ivan) Savvidis, noting that he is the first Grand Marshal of Greek descent not born in the United States. Savvidis, who spoke mostly in Russian translated into Greek by an interpreter, offered good wishes and his thanks to the community.

He said that even as a child growing up in the Soviet Union, March 25th was a very meaningful day to him and his family and they longed to hear the voice of Greece. Being in New York, Savvidis noted that the Greek Revolution came from the Diaspora and that Greece will be saved from the current crisis by the Diaspora. He then spoke in Greek, saying he is proud to be Greek and proud to be a Pontian Greek.

Costumed dancers from Greece and the local area then performed traditional dances to inspire and entertain the crowd.

The Pontian Society of New York Komninoi dancers performed first, followed by the Deropoli Society dancers who are based in Athens, and the Hellenic Lyceum of Kavala who performed traditional dances and a song. The audience applauded enthusiastically.

The General and former Greek Minister of Defense Frangoulis Frangos quoted the hero of the Greek War of Independence Theodoros Kolokotronis and spoke about the importance of unity with Greece at this difficult time, especially in the face of recent issues with Turkey. Mayor of Chios Manolis Vournous offered his best wishes and thanks, pointing out the double celebration of the Annuncoation of the Virgin Mary and Greek Independence Day, the unity between faith and freedom.

President of the Greek Parliamentary Committee on Greeks Abroad, Alexander Triantaphyllides thanked the Unites States for its support of Greece from the beginning of the War of Independence to the present day and mentioned the many Americans who took up arms and fought for Greece’s freedom and those who raised funds for revolution. He also spoke about unity and how Greece has suffered through many hardships in the past and will overcome its current problems, too.

Miss Greek Independence 2017 Julia Kokkosis, runner-up Florence Emmanuela Dallas, second runner-up Fotini Mamos, Miss Athens Panagiota Chasen, Miss Nisyros Stella Fragioudakis, and Miss Crete Irene Koutsoulidakis were also in attendance. The celebration then moved to the Cretans Association Omonia for the Exhibition of Greek Traditional Dances to be presented by various organizations and dance groups.

The flag raising at Athens Square Park in Astoria was just one of the events leading up to the Greek Independence Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City celebrating the 196 years of Greek Independence.