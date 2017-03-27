Anastasiades, Akinci Will Break Bread, Resume Cyprus Unity Talks

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will sit down to dinner with United Nations Special envoy Espen Barth Eide April 2 to pick up the collapsed unity talks.

The negotiations, that began almost two years ago, fell apart when Akinci walked away, angry over a Cypriot Parliament vote to commemorate a 1950 referendum seeking Enosis, or unity, with Greece and with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands to keep an army on the island and the right to invade when it wants.

Erdogan is seeking more power in an upcoming referendum, in the wake of a failed July, 2016 coup against him, followed by a crackdown as he sought the death penalty for conspirators, anathema to the European Union which Turkey is seeking to join.

Anastasiades had said because of the referendum, “it may not be time” for Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials to “make those necessary decisions” that would move the process forward on key issues preventing an accord.

The news agency Reuters said that the eternally upbeat Eide, who has constantly been predicting imminent breakthroughs that never materialized, has convinced the two to have dinner with him in the UN-buffer zone that divides the capital Nicosia, which was split after an unlawful 1974 invasion in which Turkey seized and still occupies the northern third of the island.

That came 11 years after a power-sharing government crumbled amid fighting, just three years after the island gained independence from Britain.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, whose country – along with Turkey and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still keeps a base there – are guarantors of security on the island, said a solution will require Greeks to unite.

Speaking to reporters during an official visit to Nicosia on March 25 – Greek Independence Day – Kotzias said Greece was obliged by history and culture to help Cyprus reach its desired goal of a reunified state.

“Cyprus was always on our banner,” he said, recalling that he was beaten up during a protest rally outside a foreign embassy in Athens in support of Cyprus more than 50 years ago.