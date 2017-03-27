The Greek Independence Day Parade Celebrating 196 Years of Freedom 

By Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Greek Independence Day Parade took place on Sunday, March 26, and brought crowds of Greeks from all over the tri-state area and the world to celebrate Greek heritage, history, and the contributions of so many accomplished Greeks and Greek-Americans to society at large, and also show the wholehearted support for Greece during these difficult times.

Cold temperatures did not deter the participants or the spectators gathered along Fifth Avenue. Under cloudy skies, the marchers assembled in their designated side streets and waited patiently for their turn to march. One young marcher in traditional costume noted that waiting was the hardest part of the parade.

Among the dignitaries present were parade Grand Marshals Greek-Russian businessman Ioannis Savvidis and Dr. George Yancopoulos, honorary parade chairman His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church of America who welcomed all to the parade and offered his blessing, and President of the Federation of Hellenic Societies Petros Galatoulas, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senator Charles Schumer, New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, New York State Assemblymember Aravella Simotas, and New York City Council Member Costa Constantinides.

Parade chairman emeritus John Catsimatidis and Philip Christopher, parade chairmen Vasilios Gournelos and George Kalergios, and parade co-chairs Aris Kourkoumelis, Anthony Mihailidis, and Paul Kotronus along with representatives of the governments of the United States, the Republic of Greece, and the Republic of Cyprus were also in attendance at the parade.

The parade began with the singing of the national anthems of the United States and Greece. With flags waving in the breeze, the enthusiastic crowd cheered Zeto i Ellas, Long Live Greece, and the marching up Fifth Avenue began in earnest with the procession of the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Greece, who year after year impress and inspire us with their presence, strength, and dignity. This year’s parade was honored with the participation of 36 Evzones, the most ever in the New York parade.

Among them Australian-Greek Evzone Jason Robertson who was one of two Evzones wearing the traditional Pontian uniform to commemorate the Genocide perpetrated on the Greeks of Pontus. The Evzones are a potent symbol of our homeland whether we were born in Greece or not, and their appearance in the parade, their intricate uniform, the rhythmic marching step, brings to life the history of the struggle for Greek Independence, connecting us vividly with the past and also with the struggles that continue today.

Gus Lambropoulos, Deputy Treasurer for the Federation of Hellenic Societies and Executive Board Member of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York said, “We love the parade, the spirit, unity, how we all got together to make it all possible.” Lambropoulos also noted the increased turnout of young people, as did Aris Kourkoumelis, Parade Co-Chair, who said, “The younger generation has done their best and we owe the success of the parade to all who came out to support us and keep traditions alive.”

The history and culture of Greece and Cyprus were celebrated in the festive spirit of the parade, with the participants dressed in intricately embroidered, traditionally-costumed dancers, marching bands, and the music performed live with traditional instruments like the bouzouki, lyre, and lute.

Many of the elaborately decorated floats making their way up Fifth Avenue incorporated live music and dancing, including the Federation of Sterea Hellas Unites States and Canada, the Pan-Icarian, and the Cretan Societies of New York and New Jersey floats which were received with great cheers and applause from the appreciative crowd.

The celebration also reflected the political issues and concerns of the participants and spectators, many demanding the withdrawal of Turkey from the occupied region of Cyprus, the 42 years of illegal occupation is enough, while others expressed support for the recognition of the Armenian and Pontian Genocide.

A parade-goer originally from Kos remarked on the excellent turnout in spite of the cold temperatures. From start to finish, the Greek Independence Day Parade was a great success in celebrating and demonstrating pride in our Greek history, culture, language, religion, and traditions.