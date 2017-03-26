America’s Adventures

By Antonis Diamataris

The day the FBI announced it would investigate the possible criminal cooperation of Trump campaign associates with representatives of a foreign country in order to influence the election outcome was a difficult day for America.

The suspicion alone that something like this may possibly have occurred, that the United States may have stooped to this level, that it may have actually done something this time of which other countries often accuse it, sounds like a fictitious scenario.

But when the FBI director announces an investigation, then the issue reaches entirely new levels.

It should be noted that at least the president to this point has not been mentioned as being involved in this case. And that is a relief.

On the one hand, the way the American system works is remarkable. It is a system based on our Constitution and its subsequent laws. It is within that system’s framework that the FBI director denied the allegation by his boss, and president, that former President Obama was monitoring his phone.

In other words, the director basically called the president a liar without saying the actual word.

Yes, it was a very difficult day for the country.

Furthermore, it was also an unfortunate day for the parties on the House Intelligence Committee, before which the directors of both the FBI and the National Security Agency testified, and who were clearly divided on a serious, essentially national issue, much the same as politicians all around the world.

While Democrats remained committed to the issues under consideration for their own reasons, the Republicans kept changing the subject by focusing their attention on intelligence leaks to the media. And although that is a serious issue and the authorities are obligated to investigate whether the law was violated, it is not the key issue. The main issue is whether the information is accurate; if indeed a crime was committed.

Unfortunately, the government gives the impression that it has something to hide. This is why it is attempting to curb the media from unleashing attacks against it. We have witnessed examples of this in the past, such as with Watergate. Except if there is an actual problem, such practices are not effective.

Therefore, it would be in the country’s best interests, as well as the president’s, for everyone to cooperate with the authorities and to address the questions that have been raised, in the hope that this will settle the matter and that the country will be able to focus on its challenges.