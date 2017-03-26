Τhe Greek Independence Day Parade in New York via TNH (Video & Photos)

For many Greeks living outside of Greece, Greek Independence Day takes on a special meaning. It is a celebration commemorating the start of the Greek War of Independence and reminds us of what our ancestors fought and died for.

On March 25, 1821, Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the flag of revolution over the Monastery of Agia Lavra in the Peloponnese. The cry “Freedom or death” became the motto of the revolution.

Ζωντανά στην 5η Λεωφόρο η Ελληνική Παρέλαση. Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Sunday, March 26, 2017

