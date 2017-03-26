Kotzias: The Struggle for a Viable Cyprus Solution Requires Unity

NICOSIA (ANA/ A. Viketos) – Greece and Cyprus need to be united in the struggle for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Saturday, speaking at reception held by the Greek ambassador to Cyprus Ilias Fotopoulos for the March 25 national holiday, when Greeks celebrate their struggle for independence from Ottoman rule.

It was necessary to be able to “think ahead” and see the future, Kotzias said, noting that “we have a right to dream of that which reflects the wishes of our people.” It was necessary to consistently demand what was fair and right, not just for the Greek side but also for the others, he added.

“We are consistently striving so that all Greek-Cypriots feel secure on the island to the greatest possible degree,” he said, while noting that the Turkish-Cypriots, Armenians, Maronites and Latins must each also enjoy the maximum possible rights.

Greece’s stance toward Cyprus, Kotzias said, was a “historic duty, a duty of feeling, a duty of logic and a duty of culture.”