One Person Injured in Sailboat Collision with Freighter off Patras

PATRAS, Greece (ANA) – One person was injured in the sea area south of the port of Patras in the early hours of Sunday when the US-flagged sailboat the person was onboard along with two more passengers collided with a freighter, the local coast guard said.

A coast guard patrol boat and a fishing boat rushed in the area while authorities told a Greek-flagged and a Russian-flagged freighters sailing nearby to approach the port so that the coast guard can investigate if they were involved in the incident.

The sailboat managed to reach Patras without assistance and will remain in the port until its seaworthiness is confirmed. The injured passenger was treated at the local hospital and then discharged.