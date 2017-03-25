“Κάνε την Αμερική Σπουδαία Ξανά”: Greek Day at the White House – By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

By Dr. Constantinos E. Scaros

Greeks are like Trump supporters. Most of them behave like civil human beings in public, but some of them you just can’t take anywhere.

Such was the case – on both counts – at the annual celebration of Greek Independence at the White House on March 24, which I attended.

I had a handful of hats custom-made for the occasion. Bright red baseball caps, like the president often wears, with his signature slogan “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” embroidered in Greek: “Κάνε την Αμερική Σπουδαία Ξανά”. At the fourth and final security checkpoint, my duffle bag full of hats was taken to be examined.

I explained that the hats were gifts, and if I couldn’t bring them inside, they should be given to George Gigicos, who is a Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Advance. “How do you spell that?” I was asked. As I began, “G-I-G…” I heard “he’s our son,” a few feet away. It was Gigicos’ parents, Fr. Dean and Presbytera Elaine, who were also standing on line waiting to clear security.

The hats were gifts intended for the president, the vice president, and Greek-American members of the Trump team, including Gigicos and Chief of Staff Reince Preibus.

Finally clearing security, I walked through the White House courtyard, greeted by smiling military personnel and musicians playing beautiful Greek instrumentals.

Inside, the majestic rooms were adorned with presidential portraits on the walls; as a presidential buff, I felt like a kid in a candy store.

The tables were filled with Greek mezedes and sweets – dolmades, olives, feta cheese, baklava – and of course, the bar, replete with soft and hard drinks, included ouzo.

Enjoying my ouzo and mezedes under President Monroe’s portrait seemed a bit out of place, but it was a great experience. And it made me proud of my fellow Greek-Americans who make this event happen year after year and who do so much for the community – not least of which Andy Manatos and Fr. Alexander Karloutsos, and their children.

But that pride and joy was somewhat spoiled a few minutes later.

I took my spot in the East Room, awaiting the president’s arrival. After Priebus enthusiastically declared the president “Axios! – Worthy!” – a sentiment the invitees echoed – President Trump took the stage. “I love the Greeks,” he said. “I’m from New York.

Everywhere you turn, you see Greeks,” he mused, as the crowd laughed in appreciation.His speech was brief, upbeat, and measured. He thanked Archbishop Demetrios and Fr. Karloutsos, who shared the stage with him, and then turned it over to the archbishop.

ROWDY RIFF-RAFF

Demetrios, a well-educated scholar who often makes detailed speeches about historical events, was not as brief. That prompted some restless Greeks within an earshot of me to begin chattering, much like they do when he – or any clergyman – speaks in church.

Or when they follow the procession of the Epitaphios on Holy Friday, cackling or yammering on their cell phones, as if they’re exiting a ballgame. One might think they’d know how to keep their traps shut in respect for the solemnity of a White House event featuring the president and other dignitaries, but then again,they don’t even have the decency to pipe down for the procession of the tomb of Jesus Christ.

Worse than their loud and obnoxious chatter – as if they were inside a kafeneio watching a soccer game and exchanging conspiracy theories about world events – was their physical boorishness. A woman next to me was almost knocked over by a man barreling his way through to cut to the front. As I found out later at the post-conference reception, the same thing happened to another woman on the other side of the room.

But the worst was yet to come. An increasing crescendo of interruptions like “bravo!” erupted, which would have been touching if genuine, except the folks who yelled it out loudwere simply using it as a “look at me, look at me!” opportunity.

PRESIDENTIAL POINT

Actually, the president did acknowledge me, but I didn’t open my mouth to get his attention. In a video posted by The National Herald on its Facebook page, at the 10-second mark, while Archbishop Demetrios is speaking, Trump scopes the room, spots my hat, points from his waist and makes a head motion. At that point (off-camera), I point to the hat, and he points to his own head (where the hat would be) in return. A nice gesture, which got me some pats on the back from those directly behind me, but unfortunately prompted others around me to callously clamor for his attention too.

Finally, as the president graciously acknowledged that it was his honor to host the event, a few sensible people yelled “shhh!” so that the chatterers could clam up.

As the president attempted to shake hands in the front row, a swarm of encroachers from the side flank overwhelmed those who deserved the handshake because they stood in line the longest. I was tempted to yank the oafs by their jacket collars and hurl them back a few rows, but I was raised to behave like a two-legged animal, not a four-legged one – particularly in as hallowed a venue as the White House – and so I resisted.

One of the interlopers, who even though rudely pushing to get to the president, didn’t get to shake his hand, uttered aloud a Greek profanity often used in moments of frustration, one which civility prevents me from repeating here. Hearing that Greek curse vocalized in the East Room made me sick to my stomach. (Similar outbursts, I was told, happened on the other side of the room too.)

OI KALOI POLLOI

Thankfully, the bad taste in my mouth dissipated shortly thereafter. Not only because of the tasty mezedes that followed, but due to all the great conversations I had with old friends, and the pleasure of making some new ones.

All in all, the event was, as always, a resounding success.

A great day for Greek-Americans.

To those bad apples who should not be invited back until they graduate from obedience school: ΝΤΡΟΠΗ! But to the vast majority of attendees, and particularly to those who help keep the event going year after year: ΖΗΤΩ!