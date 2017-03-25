The True Meaning of Greek Independence Day

By Eleni Sakellis

For many Greeks living outside of Greece, Greek Independence Day takes on a special meaning. It is a celebration commemorating the start of the Greek War of Independence and reminds us of what our ancestors fought and died for.

On March 25, 1821, Bishop Germanos of Patras raised the flag of revolution over the Monastery of Agia Lavra in the Peloponnese. The cry “Freedom or death” became the motto of the revolution.

The date of March 25 is also a religious holiday, the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary when the Archangel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary and told her she would be the mother of Jesus, the Son of God. The double celebration honors the Mother of God, the Theotokos, and thefaith that sustained the Greek people through the hard years of Ottoman oppression and then through the brutal years of war in the fight for freedom.

Very few holidays have such powerful connections in the minds and hearts of the people through faith and history.

Though many of us live far away, our love for our Greek heritage, language, and homeland remain steadfast. Themost famous heroes of the Greek War of Independence, Theodoros Kolokotronis, Georgios Karaiskakis,Yannis Makriyannis,Athanasios Diakos,Rigas Feraios, GeorgiosPapaflessas,Constantine Kanaris,Manto Mavrogenous,Andreas Miaoulis,Odysseas Androutso, andLaskarinaBouboulina,still inspire us todaywith their remarkable stories.

We should also remember the countless, unnamed heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the struggle to breathe free, likethe women and children of Souli, immortalized in the Dance of Zalongo and the famous song lyrics including the poignant stanza, Στη στεριά δε ζει το ψάρι/ ούτ’ ανθός στην αμμουδιά/ Κι οι Σουλιώτισσες δεν ζούνε/ δίχως την ελευθεριά. Translated into English, The fish cannot live on the land/ Nor the flower on the sand/ And the women of Souli/ Cannot live without freedom.

For many Greeks, the struggle for freedom that began in 1821 lasted much longer. The territory of the Greek nation after the War of Independence included only part of what we call Greece today. The borders expanded and contracted and expanded again, forged by war and the people’s determination to uphold the ideals of Hellenism.

The islands of the Dodecanese after millennia of upholding the Greek language, traditions, and faith, only became part of the Modern Greek nation in 1947.

The emotion inspired by the unification is still powerful and within recent memory for those who lived through the years of the Italian occupation and then the German occupation in World War II. On March 1, the Greek Parliament held a special live celebratory session for the 70th anniversary of the incorporation of the Dodecanese into the Greek state and voted to designate 2017 as the year of the Dodecanese.

It is especially vital today that we look back and remember the historic struggle for freedom and the tremendous responsibility to maintain that freedom in the face of all threats whether internal or external. At a recent event, Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras quoted Thomas Jefferson, “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” which applies to every nation in the free world and now more than ever as we see how interconnected we are globally.

Aswe march in the various parades to show our Hellenic pride, it is important to remember the stories and struggles of the past and how the Greek nation and people still endure despite the hardships and the crises.

The indomitable Hellenic spirit continues to rise. ΖΗΤΩ Η ΕΛΛΑΣ! ΖΗΤΩ Η 25η Μαρτίου!