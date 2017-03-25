Letter from Athens: How Tsipras’ “Crush the Oligarchy” Became SYRIZA’s “Crush the Poor”

The same people who run the United States and Russia and England and essentially every country, with the exception of a couple of crazies like North Korea and Venezuela (two Communist role models for Greek Prime Minister Alexis “Che” Tsipras, who prefers other people stand in line for bread) are the rich, aided by their suck-up wannabe-rich friends, the politicians in their pockets.

They are the dread enemy of Communists, anarchists, anti-Capitalists, Leninists, Stalinists, and Maoists, that motley collection of café beret philosophers who like to plot world revolution around a cappuccino but won’t tip the waitress well at all.

So you’d think that Greece’s Looney Left SYRIZA, made up of that ragtag collection of fake reformers who talk a good game but fold up faster than a cheap tent when confronted with their enemies, would be a good bet to finally break that cruel interconnection of the rich and sybaritic politicians who control the country.

Sigh, it’s been said that the only way to be happy is to lead a life of non-interference with the politicians and rich because they always win, always have and always will and that’s just the way it is and it takes some people too long to realize it before they too get steamrolled.

Tsipras, who came to power in January, 2015 with his promise to reverse austerity and “Crush the oligarchy!” and spread a Leftist revolution throughout Europe, surrendered to them and the country’s creditors faster than the French army in World War II, reneging on his promises to restore wages and pension benefits, stop firings and halt privatizations.

He did none of that, of course, and even upped the ante by putting an avalanche of tax hikes on workers, pensioners and the poor and agreeing to just about every demand from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

That was in return for a third bailout of 86 billion euros he said he would never seek nor accept but did both, including after reneging on his own called referendum asking Greeks to support his phony war on the oligarchy and the lenders.

A month after taking office, Tsipras declared he would go after the oligarchs he said ran TV stations and would end “crony” bank loans for the politically-connected, nationalize bank boards, halt the sale of state assets at fire sale prices and go after tax cheats and those hiding incomes in foreign bank accounts.

“We have made the decision to clash with a regime of political and economic power that plunged our country into the crisis and is responsible of Greece’s depreciation on an international level,” Tsipras told Parliament. He’s been 0-for-Everything since then.

The real radicals in the Radical Left, people like Yanis Varoufakis, who became Tsipras’ Finance Minister, and Panigiotis Lafazanis, head of the party’s Left faction – addled as they are – fell on their swords instead of submitting: both were ousted, Varoufakis after refusing to roll over for the Troika, Lafazanis for bitterly criticizing his leader.

At the time, Lafazanis – who formed his own marginal party later – said the government would seek to scrap the plans to develop the old Hellenikon airport on Athens’ southern coast, what he called a “scandalous purchase” by a company being probed for unlawful construction of the Athens Mall, run by Greece’s richest businessman.

Instead, craving to hang on to power, Tsipras systematically sold out his party, his principles, Greeks and anyone else who challenged him for breaking his promises, all so he could keep his empire of deceit, the sell-out hypocritical Champagne Communist that he is.

When he was in Cuba extolling and eulogizing Fidel Castro, why didn’t he go by the sugar cane fields and do some cutting with his comrades?

But don’t take it just from me. He’s been disavowed even by radical sites such as Roar magazine, which promotes itself as subversive.

In December, 2015, three months after Tsipras won a second snap election and just after he begged the Capitalist lenders for a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.48 billion), sociologist Theodoros Karyotis wrote in Roar about SYRIZA’s plan:

“Its negotiation tactic … mere force of argument to try to convince the hardened ideologues of the EU and the IMF that austerity in Greece has not only created recession and misery, but has also failed to make the sovereign debt any more manageable, has utterly failed.”

Tsipras, who’s just a duplicitous phony liar, has punished workers, pensioners, and the poor, even piling on 60 percent add-on surcharges to electric bills at the same time he’s been telling people they don’t have to pay them.

It’s so much easier to hike coffee a dollar in supermarkets, cut benefits for people in wheelchairs, hospitals, the homeless and the powerless than confront the powerful who will just make you grovel. Tsipras has pushed people off the high wire without even a social net.

Two years before taking power he told Washington Monthly magazine in an interview that, “In Greece we are governed bythe triangle of sin. One side is a bankrupt political system. The second side is the banks. On the third side, you have the mass media.”

It’s really a quadrangle of evil, and on the fourth is the smug, smiling face of who it really is: Tsipras.