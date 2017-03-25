Letter to the Editor: Placing Ethics Above Advertising Dollars

To the Editor:

I understand that we live in a culture of commercialism, and “business is business,” especially when it comes to filling one’s coffers.

But seeing a full-color page advertisement for Turkish Airlines in your newspaper week after week is somewhat disconcerting, especially regarding the integrity of your paper’s ethics.

I am sure that Turkish Airlines ensures every possible safety standard and as well as other amenities to make their flights as alluring as possible, compared to the competition. And I don’t know whether Greek- and Cypriot-Americans would fly to either of these two “homelands” via Turkish Airlines and feel absolutely confident and comfortable in every respect.

As we approach the anniversary of the national Greek Independence from the yoke of the Turkish Ottoman Empire, let us not forget the 500-plus years of oppression and the atrocities Greece suffered and endured with great faith and perseverance.

Let us also be reminded that the ongoing Cyprus issue is yet to be resolved, and a nation that has been ransacked and looted and divided still remains in limbo due to Turkish politics on the world stage.

The continuing passive aggressive hostilities to the Phanar and the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople (Istanbul for political correctness) likewise is suffered and endured, day after day, week after week, year after year.

Accordingly, would I, as an American of Greek descent fly Turkish Airlines? Absolutely not! And I know very well that there are other Greek- and Cypriot-Americans who feel the same way.

I sincerely hope that you reexamine your advertising, and as the voice of the Greek community here and abroad, do the right thing.

I would like to see the Herald, as an altruistic endeavor going forward, offer fledgling Greek airlines a realistic opportunity to advertise.

Nicholas Tanis

Brooklyn, NY