ROME – European Union leaders are due to meet in Rome on Saturday, March 25, to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, which saw the foundation of the European Economic Community (ECC), the precursor to the modern-day European Union.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly will not attend the Treaty of Rome celebrations that are taking place less than a week before she is due to formally trigger Article 50, which will begin the formal procedure for the UK to leave the EU.