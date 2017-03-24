Fraport Greece, Intrakat Sign EPC Agreements for 14 Regional Airports

ATHENS (ANA) – Fraport Greece and Intrakat on Thursday announced the signing of two EPC (engineering, planning and construction) agreements totaling 357 million euros (plus value-added tax) for implementing construction studies and works at the 14 Greek regional airports.

Under a 40-year concession contract, Fraport Greece soon will be managing, operating, upgrading and maintaining these airports on the Greek mainland and islands.

The first EPC agreement with the Greek-based Intrakat includes seven airports: Thessaloniki and Kavala, along with Chania on Crete, and airports on the Ionian Islands of Zakynthos, Cephalonia, Corfu and Aktion. The second EPC agreement also includes seven airports, all in the Aegean: Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini, Samos, Skiathos, and Mytilene. These agreements cover refurbishing and upgrading current facilities at the 14 airports, as well as studies and expansion projects.

Mr Alexander Zinell CEO, Fraport Greece, stated: “The concession of the 14 airports – gateways to some of the most popular destinations – reaffirms Fraport’s leading role as a global airport manager. This project is of national importance to Greece as the new and revamped airports will complement and boost even further what already is a very successful tourist industry.

New modern infrastructure and operational excellence will serve as a growth driver for local communities, contributing decisively to their economic development through the increase in tourism traffic, as well as by creating new employment opportunities. We have chosen the INTRAKAT Group as our partner for the delivery of this massive investment program by 2021 both for their deep knowledge of the Greek market as well as their ability to simultaneously manage 14 constructions projects throughout the country”.

On the occasion of signing the agreements, Intrakat Group CEO Mr Petros Souretis announced: “Intrakat’s long experience and high level of technical expertise are the necessary guarantees for the successful and timely implementation of the upcoming works at the 14 airports, according to the challenging standards of Fraport Greece.

It is a great honor for Intrakat to participate in such an important project for upgrading our country’s infrastructure and for creating the conditions to further develop tourism and enhance Greece’s economy.”