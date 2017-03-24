2 Trains Clip Each Other in Busy New York City Station

NEW YORK (AP) — Passengers say two trains clipped each other during the morning rush at New York City’s Penn Station.

The minor collision involved an Amtrak train and a New Jersey Transit train. Photos posted on social media show dents, scrapes and some twisted metal on the side of one train.

A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman says the Amtrak train derailed and service has been suspended into the station. Some trains were backing up the line into New Jersey.

Passenger Jordan Geary posted on Twitter that the collision blew out his window, but nobody appeared to be seriously injured.

Amtrak did not immediately respond to comment requests.

The Fire Department of New York says it was summoned to the scene. It had no immediate information on any injuries.