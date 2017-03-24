Greek Flag Raised to Independence Day in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN — The city raised a flag to Greek Independence Day Thursday afternoon, Daily Item reported.

In a small ceremony outside Lynn City Hall, Mayor Judith Flanagan Kennedy and Rev. George Tsoukalas of St. George Greek Orthodox Church raised the Greek flag, where it will fly for the next week.

“I always said I would go to Greece and, during the Summer of 2016, I did,” said Kennedy. “It was more beautiful than I could have imagined.”

For Kennedy, raising the flag of different countries is a way to celebrate the diversity of the city.

“I like to show that there are so many different cultures in Lynn,” she said. “Everybody is a part of the fabric.”

The ceremony was held to commemorate Greek Independence Day, which is observed on March 25, the day the War of Greek Independence began in 1821. The holiday coincides with the Orthodox Church’s celebration of the annunciation to the Theotokos, when Mary was told she would bear the son of God by the Archangel Gabriel.