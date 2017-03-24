More Turks Seeking Asylum in Greece After Failed Coup

ATHENS – While the issue of eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum in Greece after a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has garnered attention, more Turkish citizens are seeking protection in Greece.

The soldiers said they took no part in the coup against Erdogan that was foiled after his supporters rallied to support him and a Greek high court rejected their extradition, angering him enough to step up provocations with Greece.

With Erdogan purging the Turkish military, schools, courts, society and workplaces, a growing stream of Turks is heading into Greece seeking political asylum, the newspaper Kathimerini said, citing data it has seen from the Asylum Service which is already overwhelmed by thousands of refugees and migrants also seeking to stay in the country after Europe closed its borders.

Some 236 Turks requested political asylum in Greece from last July until February this year, the newspaper said.

From the beginning of 2016 until the eve of the coup attempt in July, only 51 Turks had requested asylum in Greece, while there were 43 requests in 2015 and 41 in 2014. In 2103, there were just 17 requests.

The highest rate of asylum requests – 138 – was recorded in the period from July 15, 2016 until the end of the year. This trend continued into 2017, with 98 requests made in January and February.

But the number of Turks requesting asylum could rise even more as not all people who have arrived in Greece and told police they would request asylum have done so officially at the Asylum Service, it was said.

Most of the requests submitted since July last year are, apparently, still being examined by Greek authorities, as is the case of three Turkish nationals (two academics and one civil engineer) who arrived on the island of Rhodes on August 22.