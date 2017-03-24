IMF Pushes New Democracy Again to Support Austerity

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An idea already rejected by all sides in Greece, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) nevertheless said the country’s rival parties – especially New Democracy – have to back more austerity measures to get the agency’s participation in a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.89 billion).

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said it “will seek assurances” from New Democracy, which imposed austerity when it formerly led the country but under leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis now said he won’t again, even though he, as Administrative Reform Minister, fired thousands of workers without personnel reviews he promised.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Washington D.C., Rice simultaneously made the statement and walked away from talking about it, leaving some confusion as to what the IMF really wants.

The IMF took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($259.22 billion) beginning in 2010 but has stayed out of the third so far – even while pressing the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to give Greece relief – until more tough conditions are put on workers, pensioners and the poor

The agency took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros

While the current third bailout ends in August 2018, creditors want austerity measures enacted now in order to guarantee that fiscal targets are met after 2019 and then for taxes on the poor, more pension cuts and stripping workers’ rights, including allowing mass firings in the private sector.

But elections are due in Greece in 2019 when those measures would go into effect if Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who’s resisting them, accepts them with New Democracy already holding double-digit leads in polls after he reneged on anti-austerity promises and imposed capital controls still in place.

With New Democracy and SYRIZA poised to capture the lion’s share of the vote, but neither with enough to rule outright, it has raised the possibility the mortal political enemies would have to work together in a coalition although they despise each other.

In a later reaction from Athens, a New Democracy announcement emphasized that “the country’s problem isn’t the opposition’s stance but the incompetence, the irresponsibility and the lack of credibility on the part of the government.”

A party statement added that the IMF spokesman’s comment showed that the Tsipras government wants the IMF involved in the bailout, while accusing the leftist government of lying when addressing Greek public opinion.

“The country’s problem is not the stance of the opposition. It is the incompetence, irresponsibility and unreliability of the government,” New Democracy’s statement added, the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

According to ND, the IMF spokesman’s statement once again confirmed Tsipras wanted the IMF’s participation in the Greek program “and there must, therefore, be an end to Mr. Tsipras’ lies in the interior of the country.” It was also clear from Rice’s statements, ND added, “that we are not close to an agreement,” on details of the third bailout.

“The government bears great responsibility for the delay that burdens the citizens with additional austerity measures. They should not, therefore, ask the main opposition for any sharing of responsibility,” the announcement concluded.

The government earlier said it doesn’t need the votes of New Democracy and other opposition parties as the coalition with the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) already has a three-vote majority in Parliament unless dissidents upset Tsipras has reneged on SYRIZA principles don’t support him.