SYRIZA Buckles, Says It Will Sign Rome Declaration On EU Values

ATHENS – After suggesting it would boycott a declaration in Rome about European Union values for the bloc’s 60th anniversary, Greece will now sign it, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ office reportedly said.

Greece will support the measure, the news agency Reuters reported, after Tsipras said he might not to make a statement against Eurozone leaders demands for more austerity and stripping of workers’ rights for Greeks as part of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($92.89) he sought in July, 2015 after swearing he wouldn’t.

In a letter addressed to EU Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, Tsipras called for a clear statement on whether the declaration would apply to Greece, as talks over a key bailout review hit a snag again.

“We intend to support the Rome Declaration, a document which moves in a positive direction,” Tsipras said.

“Nevertheless, in order to be able to celebrate these achievements, it has to be made clear, on an official level, whether they apply also to Greece. Whether, in other words, the European acquis is valid for all member states without exception, or for all except Greece,” he added, continuing a policy of simultaneously supporting and opposing his own positions.

Refusal to sign the declaration was reported earlier this month but promptly denied by the government but the news agency said it’s still on the table, quoting unidentified officials in Athens and Brussels in an attempt to pressure European partners into including a reference to Europe’s Social Model.

“The negotiations on the draft Rome declaration have ended as the text was finalized by the EU27… Only Greece has a general reservation on the text,” Reuters quoted an EU source as saying.

Meanwhile, the news agency quotes another EU source, identified as an EU diplomat, as saying that, “We won’t be blackmailed by one member state, which is linking one EU issue with a totally different one.”

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) is putting up the third rescue package but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stayed out so far until Tsipras implements more austerity.

But Tsipras’ office denied reports he might withhold support for the declaration. Athens simply wants the declaration “enriched… to highlight the importance of the European Social Model, which includes the protection of workers,” his office said.

Greek officials earlier said they couldn’t sign the Rome declaration on values shared by the EU unless it clearly protects labor rights.

“They asked for one extra paragraph on social dimension. But politically they linked it to the ongoing negotiations with creditors,” one EU official with insight into the issue said.

A draft of the declaration says that EU leaders will work towards a Union which promotes economic and social progress as well as cohesion and convergence, taking into account the variety of social models and the key role of social partners.

“They said it’s difficult for them to celebrate in Rome while one of the non-European institutions is pursuing policy that has significant effects on the Greek economy,” the EU official said.

“They’re going to use this [Rome declaration] as a negotiating tool,” a second official said, adding that Athens was hoping European lenders would help them fight the IMF’s reform demands in exchange for Greece’s support for the declaration.