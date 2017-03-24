Turkey Could Send 3 Million Refugees to Greece, Avramopoulos Says

BRUSSELS – European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said Turkey will unleash three million refugees on Greece unless a European Union swap deal is upheld.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got an agreement for six billion euros, visa-free travel in the bloc for Turkish citizens and faster entry into the EU as part the deal that has been suspended because of an overwhelming number of refugees in Greece seeking asylum after Europe closed its borders to them.

Before the deal, Erdogan let human traffickers ship refugees and migrants, most fleeing Syria’s civil war, to nearby Aegean islands where Greek officials have been left mostly on their own to deal with some 14,000, with another 50,000 being housed on the mainland in camps and detention centers, stuck in limbo with no place to go – unable to move on to other EU countries and fighting deportation back to Turkey.

Avramopoulos, who on March 21 warned EU countries they have to take in refugees as promised has also said he can’t do anything to make them meet their word.

He spoke then in Poland, whose euroskeptic government rejected a mandatory quota agreed on by EU leaders in September, 2015, and has taken in none of the nearly 6,200 migrants allocated to it.

Fewer than 14,500 asylum-seekers have been relocated from Greece and Italy, the first landing spots for most, although EU countries said they would absorb 160,000 under a deal that will run out in September, leaving the refugees and migrants abandoned in Greece during the country’s seven-year-long economic crisis.

Avramopoulos has the power to sue countries for failing to meet the deal but hasn’t and has largely stayed out of the crisis apart from visits to the island of Lesbos in his homeland. The Commission has said forcing EU countries to live up to deals they sign is too politically sensitive tio enforce.

“It is important for governments to understand that they should be part of it,” Avramopoulos told a news conference in Warsaw. “If some of them do not comply… the Commission has the power, the tools to convince these countries,” even though he hasn’t yet.

Some 1.6 million refugees and migrants reached the European Union between 2014 and 2016 and how to handle them has been a major point of contention between member states.

In comments during a visit to Athens, Avramopoulos said the deal signed last year between Turkey and the EU had reduced an influx of migrants toward Europe and curbed deaths at sea.