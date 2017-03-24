Greek Defense Minister Seeks Stronger Ties With US

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At odds with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s policies, Defense Minister Panos Kamenos said Greece should extend the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) with the United States from one year to five years, or even more

The leader of the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is a junior partner in the coalition led by SYRIZA which has strong anti-American and anti-NATO elements, including Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Speaking March 23 during an event at the US Congress organized by the Greek American Institute, Kammenos said he was in the US to meet with Secretary of Defense James Mattis on March 24 and “discuss the extension of our defense cooperation, not just for one more year, but for the next five or 10 years,” it was reported by Kathimerini.

The MDCA is currently renewed annually, and it is through this deal that the Americans have permission to use the naval base at Souda, Crete even though the most radical elements within SYRIZA don’t want an American military presence in the country.

Kammenos has made no secret of his desire to include Greece in American military aid programs, like Israel and Egypt which have benefitted greatly with agreements to get ships and aircraft.

Greece, with tensions rising with Turkey in the Aegean – a fellow NATO members – currently receives aid from the US, but not heavy weaponry as he wants.

Kammenos said he’s open to letting the US have a base on a Greek island – possibly Karpathos off Turkey – also described the US as a “true ally” that has helped in the reconstruction of Greece.

The Greek Defense Ministry has already sent letters to Washington asking for help in modernizing the country’s fleet of F-16 fighter jets, and has inquired about the price and availability of fifth-generation F-35 jets.