ROME – Even as he has submitted to European creditors, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said the European Union has given in to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which is pushing his country to accept more austerity demands in return for bailout monies.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader in July, 2015 sought and accepted a third rescue package for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($92.89 billion) that was put up by the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

The Washington, D.C.-based IMF took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($259.22 billion) beginning in 2010 but has stayed out of the third so far – even while pressing the Troika to give Greece relief – until more tough conditions are put on workers, pensioners and the poor.

Tsipras, addressing an event organized by the Transform! Europe network, at Rome’s La Sapienza University, said the EU has no one to blame but itself for what he called an existential crisis.

When he won in January, 2015, he promised to spread a Leftist revolution across the continent but that fell apart when he reneged on anti-austerity promises and accepted the Troika’s demands after vowing to reject them, driving his ratings into the political gutter even as he has continued to blame other forces for Greece’s crisis.

“We are at a critical moment because these days Greece is on the front line of a battle that concerns all of Europe. We are fighting to restore collective labor agreements in our country, to end the exemption status now and once and for all in the future,” he said, the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported.

He has been resisting the IMF in Greece while pleading for its help in Washington, major rival party New Democracy Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said of the Premier, accusing him of duplicity and hypocrisy.

Continuing his speech at the event titled “A Europe for the People and by the People”, he said this is the reason his government didn’t give up two years ago, because it knew it would have the opportunity to fight for the rights of the social majority from a better position “and now we have this position,” contradicting his own policies of giving up two years ago.

He warned that Europe today has become almost exclusively an area of austerity, of deregulation of social and labor rights and of closed borders for political refugees and migrants. “Neoliberalism has almost devoured Europe,” he said, adding that, “It’s the neoliberal management of the economic crisis that augmented the existing inequalities and asymmetries within our countries and between them. It took the form of a systemic attack of the capital against labor”.

Beyond the widening of the gap between the European North and South, the crisis also deepened the divisions in Europe through aggressive and irrational stereotypes, he said.

“Thankfully it is few (people) who want to hide the economic inequality caused by neoliberalism behind a non-existent cultural division. They do it by resorting to ridiculous stereotypes and prejudiced rhetoric of a ‘prudent North’ and an ‘irresponsible South’,” he said.

He then openly criticized Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem for his recent comments about debt-ridden nations wasting money on “booze and women”.

“When budget deficits are high, the euro area requires action to reduce public spending. Therefore, shouldn’t Mr. Dijsselbloem, instead making foolish and sexist comments on ‘booze and women’ ask Germany to increase public spending, given its high current account surpluses?” he asked.

But New Democracy, in a statement about the IMF and Tsipras’ role said, “The country’s problem is not the stance of the opposition. It is the incompetence, irresponsibility and unreliability of the government,” ANA said.

According to ND, the IMF spokesman’s statement once again confirmed that the government and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wanted the IMF’s participation in the Greek program“and there must, therefore, be an end to Mr. Tsipras’ lies in the interior of the country.”

It was also clear from Rice’s statements, ND added, “That we are not close to an agreement” on details of the third bailout as negotiations continue to drag on.

“The government bears great responsibility for the delay that burdens the citizens with additional austerity measures. They should not, therefore, ask the main opposition for any sharing of responsibility,” the announcement concluded.