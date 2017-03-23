Panathinaikos downs Baskonia on the road (video)

In a battle of playoff-bound teams hoping to snatch home-court advantage, Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens went on the road to lead from tip to buzzer in beating Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 63-72 on Thursday night. The victory improved Panathinaikos’s record to 17-11, which is the same as fourth-place Fenerbahce Istanbul, but Fenerbahce has the tiebreak advantage. The victory also gave Panathinaikos a season-sweep of Baskonia, which dropped to 16-12 and seventh place. Panathinaikos had a dream start, not allowing Baskonia to get into any offensive rhythm. The Greens needed no time to open a double-digit margin and their lead was as big as 22 points in the third quarter, before Baskonia attempted a late charge, but never really threatened. Chris Singleton was all over the place for the winner with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. James Gist and Mike James scored 11 points apiece for Panathinaikos, while Nick Calathes collected 8 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Adam Hanga finished the game with 13 points, Johannes Voigtmann collected 12 points plus 7 rebounds, while Chase Budinger scored 11 in the losing effort.

Panathinaikos stormed out of the gate, with Gist scoring 7 points, and behind Singleton and Calathes who fueled a 0-11 run, the Greens opened a 4-18 lead. Baskonia could not get into rhythm against Panathinaikos’s box-and-1 zone defense, and Singleton and Kenny Gabriel hit triples to give the visitors a 6-24 lead after 10 minutes. Shane Larkin hit a three-pointer, and Hanga got something going for the hosts, but Nikos Pappas, James and Calathes kept the hosts at bay, as the score stood 21-37 at halftime. After the break there was more offensive struggle for Baskonia, as James Feldeine and Singleton made it 25-47. Baskonia was not giving up, however, and slowly started to melt the deficit. Savvy plays from Ilimane Diop cut the margin into single digits in the fourth quarter, and it was 48-56 going into the final five minutes of the game. Budinger hit a three-pointer and Hanga made a steal under the visitors’ basket and scored as Baskonia got within 61-67. But a put-back by Gist with 57 seconds left sealed the outcome.

