Athena International Olive Oil Competition Underway, with 292 Contenders

ATHENS (ANA) – There are 292 olive oils from 10 countries vying for the top prize in the 2017 Athena International Olive Oil Competition, taking place at the Navarino Dunes Hotel in Costa Navarino, Messinia on March 20-22.

The ATHIOOC is open to virgin olive oils from all countries in the world, including Greece. It is the only international olive oil competition organised in Greece and there is a high participation of olive oils produced abroad (45 pct of samples submitted this year), while 13 of the 21 judges are from 10 different countries, other than Greece.

Last year, the competition was held in Athens beneath the Acropolis, while this year it has moved to Messinia, one of the top olive-oil producing regions in the country. It will run until Wednesday and the results will be posted on the website athenaoliveoil.gr on March 31.

The sponsor of this year’s competition is the Captain Vassilis and Carmen Konstantakopoulos Foundation, assisted by the local municipalities of Trifylia and Pylos-Nestora and the Peloponnese Region authority.