Despite Progress, IMF “Not Yet to the Stage of Moving Forward with Greece’s Program” (Video)

WASHINGTON – Progress has been made in the ongoing negotiations between the Greek government and the representatives of the institutions in Brussels but “more work will be needed to narrow the remaining differences” in pensions and labor reforms, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday during a regular press conference in Washington.

“It really depends on when we get to the stage of beginning to agree that we will be moving forward with the program. We are not there yet, clearly,” Mr. Rice said when asked whether we shall expect the opposition to sign a letter of agreement on new measures.

Rice refused to speculate as to the time of the completion of the talks, adding that “we are moving as fast as we can”.

Video by IMF

The spokesman also rejected reports that the Fund has contacted opposition parties in Greece but said the IMF is encouraging the Greek government to “build a strong support” for the program.

He did not rule out that assurances may be asked by the Greek opposition if an agreement is achieved on the Fund’s participation in the Greek program, adding this is not visible in near future.

Asked whether the second review can be completed without the financial participation of the IMF, Rice said it is a question for the EU states to decide, noting however that both the EU and Greece have asked the Fund to stay onboard.

He also said the Fund is participating constructively in the ongoing talks in Brussels to complete the review.