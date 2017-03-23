Unhappy Greeks Getting More Miserable Under SYRIZA

It’s no surprise to Greeks suffering a seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis that their country was ranked 87th of 155 countries listed in the United Nations annual World Happiness Report.

According to the report, which factors in income, life expectancy, social support, and levels of generosity, freedom and trust, Greece, the Central African Republic and Venezuela experienced the biggest happiness drops in the period stretching from 2014-2016, putting Greece in dubious company with a developing country in Africa and one in South America where there are lines for food and other necessities – but with a government adored by Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

Greeks have suffered waves of pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings imposed by successive governments – including SYRIZA, which vowed to reverse them – before Tsipras too fell in line in submitting to international lenders as he had criticized his predecessors for doing.

Greece still has near-record jobless rates of more than 23 percent for all and more than 50 percent for those under 25 with Tsipras backtracking on pledges to help them and as he refused to bring the minimum wage back to previous levels as he said he would.

In February, a survey by the University of Macedonia for SKAI TV showed 87 percent of Greeks were unhappy with SYRIZA’s two-year rule, including 74 percent of the party’s constituency who no longer support him.

Norway was the happiest country in 2017, followed by fellow Scandinavians Denmark and Iceland.