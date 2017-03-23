Crete, Santorini and Rhodes in TripAdvisor’s Best European Destinations for 2017

The island of Crete was chosen as the 6th best tourist destination globally by the users of online travel site TripAdvisor. The Greek island came behind some of the most popular choices in the world like, London, Paris, Rome, New York and Bali. Bali was the top pick, followed by London.

Furthermore, Crete came in 4th in the Travelers’ Choice Awards 2017 in Europe, while Santorini and Rhodes came 16th and 18th, respectively. Here are the lists of the best destinations globally and in Europe:

Worldwide

1. Bali

2. London

3. Paris

4. Rome

5. New York

6. Crete

7. Barcelona

8. Siem Reap, Cambodia

9. Prague

10. Phuket

European

1. London

2. Paris

3. Rome

4. Crete

5. Barcelona

6. Prague

7. Constantinople

8. St. Petersburg

9. Lisbon

10. Amsterdam

Source: Tornos News