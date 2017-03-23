New Shock: Greek Household Costs Highest in European Union

ATHENS – With a new 60-percent surcharge being tacked onto electric bills, Greek households – already paying a bigger share of their income on housing needs – have seen their highest burden in the European Union rise higher.

A survey by the European Federation of National Organizations Working with the Homeless (FEANTSA) showed those costs have not lessened as promised by the now two-year reign of the previously anti-austerity ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the marginal Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also reneged on vows to help the country’s most vulnerable in surrending to the international creditors they swore to oppose.

It found that 42.5 percent of Greek households spend more than 40 percent of their income on covering needs related to housing and that the problem is worse among households whose income is below 60 percent of the average in Greece, with 95 percent of them spending more than 40 percent of their income on housing.

That comes as SYRIZA also has not, as pledged, reduced or eliminated the hated Single Property Tax (ENFIA) that has piled on the costs along with mortgage repayments for owners or rent for tenants, plus utility bills, spending on heating and other costs, putting those households at risk.

Households spend an average of 440 euros per month ($474.18) on needs related to housing, which is 25 euros ($26.94) less than in 2009, the year before the economic crisis began, but the drop in incomes since then has been far more than that.