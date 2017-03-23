Eurozone Chief’s “Women and Liquor” Ridicule Ires Greece, Portugal, Italy

BRUSSELS – Greece joined with Portugal and Italy in denouncing Eurozone finance chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem for saying European bailout monies were wasted on southern bloc countries which waste it on “women and liquor.”

Greece is dependent on the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) for a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($92.68 billion) and has been locked in negotiations over the terms for more than 18 months.

That has led to exasperation which apparently boiled over with the comment from Dijsselbloem, also the Dutch Finance Minister with many in The Netherlands upset they are helping prop up a Greek economy driven into the country with generations of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments.

“I cannot spend all my money on liquor and women and then ask for your support,” Dijsselbloem said in reference to European countries that needed bailouts.

The comments, made in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, drew outrage in southern European nations and also from Dijsselbloem’s own socialist allies.

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the comment was divisive and “completely misguided.” He added that it “adopts stereotypes that widen the chasm between north and south,” and that it paves the way for “extremist views, not to mention sexist overtones,” Kathimerini reported.

Tzanakopoulos added that “at a time when Europe is in an intense political quest for its next political steps, statements that expand the gap between north and south are not helpful at all.”

Dijsselbloem has refused to apologize even as cries arose for him to step aside. His spokesman said that, “His message is meant for all Eurozone countries: Solidarity comes with obligations.”

That wasn’t accepted by southern EU leaders with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa calling on him to step down as, he said, Europe would lose credibility if such a prominent figure engaged in “racist, xenophobic and sexist” remarks.

“Europe will only be credible as a common project on the day when Mr Dijsselbloem stops being head of the Eurogroup and apologizes clearly to all the countries and peoples that were profoundly offended by his remarks,” he said.

Italy’s former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi went on Facebook to say that if Dijsselbloem “wants to offend Italy he should do it at the sports bar under his house, not in his institutional role.”

However, Dijsselbloem still enjoys the backing of the Dutch government, according to an official who said that Prime Minister Mark Rutte is “very supportive of his role at the Eurogroup.”

“We regard it as absolutely unacceptable for him to stay in his post,” Costa said. “Mr. Dijsselbloem has insulted us. Mr. Dijsselbloem has shown himself to be sexist, racist, xenophobic and an embarrassment for Europe, and because of that he cannot hold any EU post.”

And MEP Kathleen Van Brempt said top officials from the EU’s S&D group were “unanimous” and that he’d “better withdraw as chairman of the eurogroup.”

She added that the “denigrating tone reminds us of the way that people, regions or countries in trouble are increasingly addressed.”

The embarrassing spat comes just as Rome prepares to host an EU leaders’ summit marking 60 years since the founding of the forerunner of the European Union.

Dijsselbloem’s comments also revived a sense of a north-south divide in Europe. Supposedly thrifty northern Europeans have shouldered most of the cost of bailing out Eurozone governments, mostly in the south: Greece, Portugal and Cyprus among them. Spain got loans for its banks but also had to impose painful austerity to meet EU deficit limits.

The austerity demanded has bruised their economies, most notably Greece’s, which has endured a recession that saw the country lose a quarter of its national output.

His failure to apologize irked Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, who told reporters the remarks were “unfortunate in every way,” and that he’d been counting on an apology.

The EU’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager of Denmark, also made clear she opposed Dijsselbloem’s remark. “I would not have said it, and I think it’s wrong,” she said.

Germany was an exception to the rule, with the finance ministry saying minister Wolfgang Schaeuble “greatly values” Dijsselbloem’s work as head of the Eurogroup.

Germany is the biggest contributor to Greece’s bailouts but its harshest taskmaster, insisting upon and getting brutal austerity measures in return so that its banks can be repaid with interest with virtually all the rescue monies going right back to the lenders and not Greek society.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)